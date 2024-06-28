How to unlock Dragon Form in Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree

Dragon Form was a mainstay mechanic in previous FromSoftware games, so players were surprised by its absence in Elden Ring. However, that has changed with Shadow of the Erdtree.

This tool is a way for players to turn themselves into actual dragons, bringing plenty of new abilities and power to the Tarnished. Even more, there are two forms that you can unlock through different methods.

So if you are looking to achieve this new form, here is how you can unlock Elden Ring‘s Dragon Form in Shadow of the Erdtree.

How to unlock Dragon Form

There are two Dragon Forms you can unlock in Shadow of the Erdtree, with both available in the same area of the map.

Dragon Priestess method

The first method has you following a straightforward, but lengthy, process. It starts with visiting the Jagged Peak area.

You can access this section of the Realm of Shadow by going through Dragon’s Pit, a dungeon that can be found on the cliffs sitting along the eastern edge of Shadow of the Erdtree’s starting area.

You will need to work your way north and then back south to find the path up to this area. Fighting through Dragon’s Pit will place you in the right area.

Here, you will see a sleeping Jagged Peak Drake. Instead of fighting the creature, you can head along the southern path. Eventually, you’ll reach the Grand Altar of Dragon Communion Site of Grace next to a flaming altar and the skeleton of a dead dragon.

There will also be a Dragon Communion Priestess NPC with whom you can speak to get the process moving.

The Priestess will ask you to defeat Bayle the Dread, who can be found at the top of the Jagged Peak area.

Go back to the sleeping Jagged Peak Drake, then follow the path past it. While you won’t find any normal enemies to fight along the way, you will encounter two more Jagged Peak Drakes fighting, as well as the Ancient Dragon Senessax.

After this difficult fight, you must do some platforming with Torrent to reach Bayle. The fight with him is tough, so be sure you summon Igon, who will call out to you after you defeat the two Drakes. Your Mimic Tear is always a solid option to bring with you, as well.

Bayle is susceptible to Frost damage, so bring weapons or spells that can deal that elemental damage to him.

After taking Bayle down, return to the Dragon Priestess’ location. She’ll have disappeared once you arrive, so you will find a Priestess Heart in her stead. This is the item you need to unlock Dragon Form.

Take off all your armor and consume the Priestess Heart to transform into the mighty creature. Once you have transformed, consume the heart again to receive a buff to Dragon Cult Incantations. You will not be able to equip any armor while in Dragon Form, and the effects will last until you die.

If your life is cut short, you can consume the heart to transform again.

Ancient Dragon method

The second form to unlock is called Ancient Dragon, which involves the Domain of Dragons painting puzzle that you can find in the Shadow Keep area. As you work your way through this vast castle, you will find a ladder leading down to a sewer-like area with an interactable painting.

This will put the painting in your inventory, where its item description will tell you where to track down the location that inspired the painter.

To do this, go to the Jagged Peak Mountainside Site of Grace, which can be found early on after completing Dragon’s Pit.

A little further on from this Site of Grace, you will see a Spiritspring that you can use to launch yourself up the mountain. However, don’t take it in the direction it is originally intended for. Instead, look down and to the right to find a rock bridge of sorts that has formed below the intended destination.

Use the Spiritspring to launch yourself up to this bridge and follow the path here until you come across a ghostly chair. Approach the chair and it will disappear, leaving behind the Rock Heart item that you can consume to turn into a dragon.

When in the Ancient Dragon form, you will receive a buff to all Dragon Communion Incantations. Just like the Priestess Heart, the Rock Heart’s effects will last until you die. Once you respawn, you will be human once more, so you can consume the item again to turn back into the Dragon Form.

Dragon Form is an exciting addition to Elden Ring with Shadow of the Erdtree, but be sure you know about everything else the DLC has to offer including the new Scadutree Fragments and Revered Spirit Ash, how to beat Messmer the Impaler, and the new weapon types.