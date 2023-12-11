Genshin Impact: How to unlock Tatarasuna Barrier

If you want to explore all of the Inazuma region in Genshin Impact, you’ll have to open the Tatarasuna Barrier first, which has Electro powers that block off part of the region. Here’s exactly how to unlock the pesky barrier in the game.

Genshin Impact is a beloved gacha title for a lot of reasons including the huge roster of unique characters players can obtain for free and by pulling on banners. There’s also a huge open world to explore in the game with many distinct regions from the water-surrounded Fontaine, to the Japanese-inspired, Inazuma.

If you’re exploring Teyvat for the first time you’ll likely stumble across a big Electro-powered barrier in the Inazuma region that halts your progress by blocking off certain areas, so you’ll need to work on unblocking the way as soon as possible.

So, here’s exactly how to unlock the Tatarasuna Barrier in Genshin Impact.

HoYoverse Unlocking the Tatarasuna Barrier will allow you to explore the entire Inazuma region in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock the Tatarasuna Barrier in Genshin Impact

To unlock the Tatarasuna Barrier in the game, simply follow the steps below:

Complete the “ Tatara Tales ” world quest.

” world quest. To activate this quest chain, you’ll need to speak to Toranosuke and Miyuki at the Kujou Encampment . This is located on the island of Kannazuka .

. This is located on the . After you’ve been given the quest, travel to the north side of Tatarasuna island where you’ll find the great inventor, Xavier. He’ll be located near a teleport waypoint that can be found just west of the Statue of the Seven in the area.

where you’ll find the great inventor, Xavier. He’ll be in the area. After meeting Xavier, you’ll be tasked with observing the Mikage Furnace and investigating barrier rifts . You’ll be directed to three locations where you’ll need to battle some enemies including Hydro, Cyro, and Ameno Fatui skirmishers.

. You’ll be directed to where you’ll need to battle some enemies including Hydro, Cyro, and Ameno Fatui skirmishers. After you’ve returned to Xavier, the final step is to activate a group of cannons across the map, (which Xavier will provide a map for). Once you’ve successfully done this, the rift will shatter and you’ll have access to the previously blocked portion of the Inazuma region.

It’s important to note that this world quest is timed and will take 7 days in total for you to complete but it’s well worth the investment!

That’s everything you need to know about unlocking the Tatarasuna Barrier in Genshin Impact! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

