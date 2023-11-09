Looking to grab all the Foggy Forest Branches in Genshin Impact so you can grab those rewards from Pahsiv? Well, here’s where to find all Genshin Impact Foggy Forest Branches.

While grabbing your favorite characters and exploring the extensive map is undeniably one of the best bits about Genshin Impact, many can’t deny the thrill of solving puzzles or collecting an item for one of the game’s NPCs.

So, if you’ve found yourself in or near the Foggy Forest and are looking for those Foggy Forest Branches, then lovers of those puzzles will not be disappointed. Here’s where to find them, along with what rewards you can expect to see at the end of the road.

All Genshin Impact Foggy Forest Branch locations

Altogether, there are six Foggy Forest Branches to find in Genshin Impact, but they’re not all entirely obvious. Here’s their location:

Branch Location 1 Rewarded after completing a timed run challenge on top of a northwestern mountain, west of Loch Urania. 2 Found in a small pool west of the Weeping WIllow. Make the Ferris wheel spin for the branch. 3 Located south of the Weeping Willow. Dive into the pool and look for the Pneuma Totem. To the left is a clam with an Ousia Block, attack it for the branch. 4 Defeat the Treasure Hoarders near the shipwreck. Then find the three keys. One is with the Hoarders, the second is in the bird’s nest on the wreck, and the third is to the south in a crate. 5 Found in an underwater shipwreck. Head to the small portal and transport to the shipwreck. Then, gain the Xenochromatic Octopus ability from nearby and push the orb into the target. Dive into the water, use the portal, and grab the branch. 6 Head to the east pool by the Weeping Willow and defeat the Contaminated Bacterial Mats using the Xenochromatic Octopus ability. Then dive in, use the portal, and find the chest with the branch inside.

Foggy Forest Branches quest rewards

Once you’ve found all the Foggy Forest Branches in Genshin Impact, you can bring them back to Pahsiv and get these rewards:

40 Primogem

3,500 Mora

3 Varunada Lazurite Fragment

3 Guide to Equity

3 Xenochromatic Crystal

So, there you have it, that’s how to find all the Foggy Forest Branches in Genshin Impact. While handing them over to Pahsiv, take a look at some of our other handy Genshin Impact guides and content:

