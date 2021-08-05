Genshin Impact Yoimiya banner leaks: 5-star Pyro character release date

Yoimiya is one of the next characters to release in Genshin Impact’s Inazuma update, but it appears her banner has leaked ahead of her official release.

Ayaka’s banner is nearly over, which means Genshin Impact players will need to ready their Primogems for the next 5-Star character. The next character in question is none other than Yoimiya, the owner of Inazuma’s Naganohara Fireworks shop. When Yoimiya isn’t busy lighting up the skies with her handcrafted fireworks, she’s taking down her enemies with her fiery skills.

Yoimiya is a Pyro bow user who dominates the battlefield with speed and precision. Her kit is tailored around melting opponents with scorching hot flaming arrows, while also using her explosive expertise to obliterate groups of enemies. While miHoYo has yet to officially reveal which 4-Star characters will join Yoimiya, that hasn’t stopped lakers from revealing the details on her upcoming banner.

Yoimiya banner Genshin Impact leaks

Just like Ayaka’s banner, Yoimiya’s banner has also leaked ahead of her official release. Genshin Impact leaker @SsukunaaA has revealed all the characters that will be joining the 5-Star Pyro character, giving us an early look before official details are revealed.

The 4-Star characters featured in Yoimiya’s banner are as follows:

Sayu – Anemo

Diona – Cryo

Xinyan – Pyro

Yoimiya banner release date

The Yoimiya banner will release August 11, 2021, so players won’t have to wait that much longer before they can begin pulling for her. Yoimiya is the first 5-star Pyro bow character that players will be able to roll for, making her a great pick for those looking to finally replace Amber.

Those looking to save their Primogems for Baal, Kokomi, Yae, and Tohma will need to wait until the 2.1 update goes live later in the year.

So, there you have it, everything we know about Yoimiya's banner and release date.

