Genshin Impact Ayaka banner leaks ahead of 2.0 Inazuma region update

Ayaka is one of the next characters that will be releasing in Genshin Impact’s 2.0 Inazuma update, but details have now leaked ahead of her official release.

Genshin Impact’s 2.0 update will finally bring the Inazuma region to the free-to-play title, enabling players to explore new locations and exciting quests. Aside from the shiny new POIs, fans will also be able to spend their hard-earned Primogems on a bunch of new characters. One of the most highly-anticipated additions is that of Kamisato Ayaka – the Frostflake Heron.

Ayaka is a Cryo sword user who commands the battlefield with both grace and speed. Her kit is tailored around slicing her opponents with incredible precision, while also freezing those that dare to get in her way. Despite not being officially available in the game, leakers have managed to find details on the 4-star characters that will be present in Ayaka’s banner.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact Ayaka banner

While miHoYo has yet to provide any official news on Ayaka’s banner, we now know which 4-star characters will be featured alongside the Cryo user. These are the following:

Ayaka

Yanfei

Ningguang

Chongyun

These details were found by @abc64real, a renowned Genshin Impact leaker that has reported news on past banners. Of course, like all leaks, Ayaka’s banner could change before release.

Genshin Impact Ayaka banner release date

The Ayaka banner will release July 21, 2021 as part of the 2.0 Inazuma update. She is the first 5-star character that players will be able to roll for when the new region goes live. The next characters scheduled to release in the Inazuma update will be: Baal, Sayu, Yoimiya, Yae, Sara, Gorou, Tohma, and Kokomi.

Advertisement

So, there you have it, everything we know about Ayaka’s banner release date and the characters that are included with her. Make sure you check out our other guides:

Genshin Impact promo codes | Best way to get Mora fast | How to link PC, Mobile, and PS4 accounts | How to get more Primogems and Wishes