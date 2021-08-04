Genshin Impact Aloy leak reveals first look at Horizon Zero Dawn character abilities

Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy is set to release in Genshin Impact as part of a new crossover, but gameplay depicting the new character has leaked ahead of her official release.

Genshin Impact announced that Horizon Zero Dawn’s Aloy would be making her way to the game during an exclusive limited-time event on PlayStation. However, it now appears details surrounding Aloy’s abilities have leaked online.

While many players are still saving their Primogems for Baal, the upcoming Aloy crossover will enable everyone to claim the Machine Hunter for free.

While miHoYo has released official details on Aloy’s splash art and weapon, there has been no info regarding her Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst. Now, one Genshin Impact leaker has now revealed how Aloy will look and play in the game.

Aloy Genshin Impact gameplay leak

Aloy is an upcoming 5-Star Cryo character that punishes her foes with icy cold blasts from her bow. However, unlike other ranged characters, Aloy also has another trick up her sleeve. You can see the full breakdown of Aloy’s abilities in the footage above, while Honey Impact has also revealed details on her individual skills.

Aloy abilities Genshin Impact

Normal Attack: Rapid Fire

Normal Attack: Aloy sends out four bow arrows in rapid succession.

Charged Attack: Aloy charges her bow shot, imbuing it with biting frost and dealing Cryo damage to any enemy hit.

Plunging Attack: Aloy fires a shower of arrows into the sky before striking the ground, dealing AoE damage to all nearby foes.

Aloy Elemental Skill: Frozen Wilds

Aside from simply pelting her enemies with deadly ice arrows, the Horizon Zero Dawn protagonist can also hurl out a deadly Freeze Bomb. After the Freeze Bomb detonates, it will split into smaller chillwater Bomblets.

These Bobmlets will explode upon contact with nearby enemies, or after a short delay. Aloy’s Elemental skill also reduces her enemies’ attacks and inflicts them with Cryo. She also gains one Coil stack, which further increases Aloy’s Normal Attack damage.

When four Coil stacks are obtained, Aloy gains access to the Rushing Ice ability. This ability transforms her Normal Attack damage into Cryo damage.

Aloy Elemental Burst: Prophecies of Dawn

Alloy throws out a Cryo-filled Power Cell towards her enemies, then quickly detonates it with a well-aimed arrow. Upon detonation, all enemies within the blast are inflicted with AoE Cryo damage.

Aloy weapon: Predator bow

Aloy’s signature weapon is none other than the Predator bow. This machine made weapon is only available to those on PlayStation and has the following effect:

Strong Strike

Dealing Cryo damage to opponents increases this character’s Normal and Charged Attack DMG by 10 for 6s. This effect can have a maximum of two stacks. Additionally, when Aloy equips the Predator bow, her attack is increased by 66.

How to get Aloy in Genshin Impact

Aloy will be available in Genshin Impact during an exclusive limited-time event on PlayStation during Version 2.1. In the Version 2.1 update, players can receive Aloy from their in-game mail after logging in to Genshin Impact on PlayStation.

Fortunately, you can play Aloy on all available platforms once you unlock her thanks to the latest cross-save feature.

Meanwhile, other players can receive Aloy via in-game mail after logging in to the game on any available platform during Version 2.2.

