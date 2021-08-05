Genshin Impact update 2.1 details: Aloy and Baal leaks, release date

Ready to continue exploring Inazuma and the story behind the Electro Archon? Genshin Impact update 2.1 is going to tee off with just that, featuring new characters, bosses, events, and a map update. Here’s what we know so far.

Genshin Impact’s major 2.0 update has launched without a hitch, with players eager to explore Inazuma after the end of the story’s first chapter.

The next patch is expected to continue the background story into the Electro Archon and the Resistance in Inazuma, and how it relates back to the Traveler’s journey to finding their sibling.

Here’s what we know about Genshin Impact update 2.1, including all the confirmed details, leaks, and release date.

New characters in Genshin Impact update 2.1: Aloy, Baal, more

The next Genshin Impact update is set to introduce a bunch of new four and five-star characters across two banners.

The first banner will reportedly contain the Raiden Shogun herself, Baal. The five-star polearm user will reportedly be able to wield a sword after using her Elemental Burst. A new four-star Electro Bow, Sara Kujou, will be in the same banner.

The second banner, expected to launch on September 21, will reportedly include five-star Hydro Catalyst user Kokomi, bolstering up the healing class.

Aloy, the Horizon Zero Dawn character, is also coming as a five-star Cryo Archer, exclusive to PlayStation users in update 2.1. She will be available to all players come Genshin Impact update 2.2. You can find details on her leaked kit here.

Genshin Impact map leaks: Two new islands in Inazuma

With three more islands on Inazuma to be revealed, Genshin Impact update 2.1 is expected to contain two of them.

Watatsumi Island is the first big one, including Sangonomiya City and Bourou Village. It listed as the home of the Resistance, fighting back against the Electro Archon. It was first leaked in update 1.6.

Same goes for Seirai Island, although the origins of the island are a bit more mysterious outside of it being clouded by constant thunder.

It leaves only Tsurumi Island to be added in future updates to round out Inazuma.

Official English names for the new Inazuma previews.

Top left is Seirai Island, top right is Tsurumi Island, bottom left is Watatsumi Island. Bottom right is the Grand Narukami Shrine on Narukami Island. pic.twitter.com/zl6toDWfZl — AE Entropy (@AeEntropy) May 28, 2021

New bosses in Genshin Impact update 2.1

Three new bosses are coming in Genshin Impact update 2.1, if leaks are true.

Electro Oceanid: To help farm Electro ascension materials, akin to the Hydro Oceanid.

Hydro Hypostasis: To help farm Hydro ascension materials, much like other Hypostases.

La Signora: A new weekly boss returning from the Chapter 1 story permanently.

Events coming in Genshin Impact update 2.1

On top of the new bosses, three new events will round out the mega update.

Lunar Realm: Set to introduce fishing to Genshin Impact. There have already been leaked for fishing poles, fish types, and more.

Light Caresses The Moon: An event reportedly based around cooking, set in Liyue.

Hyakunin Ikki: Meaning “hundred people all at once”, this could be a major fighting event where your squad has to beat back hordes of enemies.

Genshin Impact update 2.1 release date

Genshin Impact update 2.1 is expected to hit live servers on August 31. However, this is only an approximation for now, based on the six-week patch schedule miHoYo has followed for quite some time.

A more definitive date will come as that nears. We will update you as more information arises.