Genshin Impact rerolling explained: How to reroll, what to look for

If you’re not happy with your starting squad in Genshin Impact, you can start all over with a reroll. A popular concept in other gacha games, rerolling is possible in Genshin Impact, but can be tedious. Here’s how you can do it, and what characters you should look for to start your Teyvat adventures strong.

You’ve started playing Genshin Impact, unlocked Wishes, pulled on that first banner but hit nothing. Maybe you found a Kaeya, Lisa, or Amber, but it’s nothing like you’ve seen others start the game with.

You can choose to play on, or you can instead reroll your Genshin Impact account and start fresh. However, what is it and how does it work?

Advertisement

We’ve got an in-depth guide to Genshin Impact rerolling right here, including how to do it and what characters to look out for so you know when to stop.

What is rerolling in Genshin Impact?

Rerolling in Genshin Impact is a concept that originated in other gacha games. It refers to restarting the game on a new account to try and get a better gacha result on your first ⁠banner ⁠— which is often the most important.

It can set your account up for life if you get a good early roll. Finding a good five-star on your first banner versus a mediocre four-star not only feels good, but means you can build teams around key characters a lot quicker.

Advertisement

Read More: How to claim Genshin Impact Prime Gaming rewards

If you choose to reroll at the start in Genshin Impact, you can have your team ready to go on Day 1 rather than waiting weeks or even months to farm Primogems and pity to roll on other banners.

How to reroll in Genshin Impact

You can’t simply reroll in Genshin Impact by deleting your game data and starting fresh (unlike other gacha games). You better have a collection of emails ready, because you’ll need to make a new account and re-log every single time.

How rerolling works in Genshin Impact is simple. You need to play through the game’s prologue and hit Adventurer Rank 5 to unlock Wishes. Once you do so, you will unlock your first banner ⁠— the Beginner’s Wish. You have 20 wishes on this banner to unlock weapons and characters, and you’re guaranteed a Noelle after 10.

Advertisement

Use your wishes, and if you don’t hit, it’s time to start again. Here’s how you reroll in Genshin Impact.

Create a new Genshin Impact account. Log-in and play through the game’s prologue until you hit Adventurer Rank 5. This should take between 30-60 minutes. Unlock the Beginner’s Wish banner by visiting the Knights of Favonius. Check your in-game mail for any free Primogems and Acquiant Faints (there should be 1600 Primogems and 10 Acquaint Fates, enough for 20 Pulls on the banner). Pull on the Beginner’s Wish banner. If you are happy with the rewards, keep on playing. If you are unhappy, log out of Genshin Impact and start the process again on a new account.

When to reroll in Genshin Impact, and what characters to look for

Rerolling isn’t necessary in Genshin Impact to get started and play the game. For some, it’s tedious having to create a new account and play through the prologue again just to get your free rolls. However, if you’re dead set on getting a good start, it can be worth the time.

Read More: Genshin Impact codes

There’s a very low chance of getting a five-cost character when rerolling in Genshin Impact ⁠— a 0.6% chance per wish. However, if you do hit the jackpot with any five-cost character (Diluc, Jean, Keqing, Mona, Qiqi), you should keep playing.

Advertisement

It’s not the end of the world if you hit a four-star character though. Some four-star characters are great in Genshin Impact. If you hit one of these four-star characters, you should stop rerolling and start playing.

Best starting characters in Genshin Impact

Beidou

Bennett

Fischl

Ningguang

Sucrose

Xiangling

Xingqiu

You should consider rerolling, however, if you miss out on getting any other characters aside from Noelle, or get a comparatively weak four-star character.

As mentioned earlier, you don’t have to as you’ll quickly get Wishes by playing through the story, but it can be worthwhile if you’re adamant on having a good start.

If you’re looking for more guides to get started in Genshin Impact, check out our list below.

Advertisement

Genshin Impact tier list | How to link your Genshin accounts | How to find hidden treasure chests | How to get more Primogems and Wishes | What is Pity? | How to set up 2FA