Genshin Impact Primogems giveaway: How to claim PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Gift

Genshin Impact won at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia, which means players can claim some free Primogems. Here’s how you can get this free gift.

Genshin Impact is known to give out free Primogems during new updates and giveaways, but this time, HoYoverse is rewarding players for receiving a win at the PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Japan Asia.

Primogems are extremely important in Genshin Impact as they enable Travelers to roll on the game’s banner characters. After all, securing the best Genshin Impact characters can give you a huge advantage in the Spiral Abyss.

So, if you wish to get some free Primogems or just want to begin saving for future banners like Scaramouche, then you’ll want to claim the Genshin Impact PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Gift.

Genshin Impact PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Primogems

HoYoverse HoYoverse is giving away free Primogems.

As a thank-you gift to all Travelers, HoYoverse will be giving out a total of 800 Primogems. In order to claim these free in-game rewards, you’ll need to do the following:

Be Adventure Rank 7 or above.

or above. Log into your Genshin Impact account every day from December 4 to December 7 .

. Check your in-game mail.

It’s important to note that 200 Primogems will be given out to Travelers via in-game mail at 00:00 (Server Time) each day, and must be claimed before the end of Version 3.3. If you fail to claim your rewards before the end date, then you’ll miss out on receiving the full amount of Primogems.

Like last year, Genshin Impact will likely give out more free Primogems at The Game Awards 2022 if it manages to win the Players’ Voice award. So, Travelers could expect to see more in-game goodies in the future.

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know about claiming Genshin Impact PlayStation Partner Awards 2022 Primogems. Make sure you check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and guides.

