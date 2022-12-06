Will Genshin Impact give away free Primogems at The Game Awards 2022?

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

The Game Awards 2022 are fast approaching and Genshin Impact has been nominated for a number of categories, so are there any details on whether Travelers could soon be able to claim some free Primogems?

Genshin Impact has been nominated for the “Best Mobile Game” and “Best Ongoing Game” at The Game Awards 2022. The game also makes an appearance in the “Players’ Choice” category, alongside games Elden Ring, Sonic Frontiers, God of War Ragnarok, and Stray.

Just like last year, Travelers will be wondering whether HoYoverse will be giving out free Primogems if Genshin Impact manages to secure a win. After all, those looking to roll on the Scaramouche banner will need all the Primogems they can get, especially if you wish to increase your odds.

Article continues after ad

So, if you’re looking to know the latest information, then our handy hub has you covered.

What do we know about free Primogems at The Game Awards 2022?

HoYoverse Genshin Impact previously gave away Primogems at last year’s Game Awards.

While HoYoverse hasn’t revealed whether it will be giving out Primogems at The Game Awards 2022, the developers did previously reward players during last year’s show. In fact, after winning “Best Mobile Game” at The Game Awards 2021, HoYoverse thanked players for their support by giving them 1600 Primogems.

The reward was divided up into four lots of 400 and handed out daily from December 11 to December 14. This is obviously a lot of free Primogems and can give you free Wishes to unlock power 5-star characters on Genshin Impact’s current banner.

Article continues after ad

Of course, HoYoverse may change the amount of Primogems for this year’s Game Awards or may not give out any at all. It’s also important to note that the reward will also depend on whether Genshin Impact receives enough votes to win.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

We’ll update this article as soon as we hear official word from HoYoverse, so check back here regularly for the latest announcements.

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about the Genshin Impact Game Awards 2022 Primogem rewards. In the meantime, be sure to check out our Genshin Impact page for all the latest news and updates.

Article continues after ad

How to get Mora | Genshin Impact promo codes | What is Pity in Genshin Impact? | Where to buy apples | Genshin Impact cross-save: How to link accounts | All Cryo characters | All Electro characters | All Geo characters | All Pyro characters | All Dendro characters | Is Genshin Impact on Steam? | Genshin Impact pick rates | All Genius Invokation TCG cards