Genshin Impact players demand removal of “tedious” Rifthounds from Spiral Abyss

The Genshin Impact 2.3 update added Rifthounds to the Spiral Abyss, but players are already calling for their removal.

Genshin Impact’s Rifthounds are known for their speed and high damage output, which make them particularly tough opponents. However, with the arrival of the 2.3 update, miHoYo has added a number of these spectral canines to the Spiral Abyss.

While these fearsome furballs may not be that troublesome to face in Inazuma’s overworld, they are proving incredibly frustrating for travelers taking on the game’s Spiral Abyss. Not only are they very tanky, the added time limit to beat them makes for some rather frustrating gameplay.

Genshin Impact players call for Spiral Abyss changes

Powercreep in Genshin Impact’s Spiral Abyss has been a popular topic within the community, particularly amongst players that enjoy delving into the game’s meta. It’s here where travelers can put their best Genshin Impact characters to the test by facing room after room of tough enemies.

With the arrival of Genshin Impact’s 2.3 update, miHoYo has added Rifthounds to Floor 12 of the Spiral Abyss. This has led to a lot of frustrations within the community, with many calling for changes to the overall damage scaling of enemies within the dungeon.

“I’m a low spender with highly invested in characters, and I sometimes struggle with the wolves,” said one commenter. “Not because I don’t have the DPS required to beat them, but because the whole experience can get so frustrating.”

Unlike other enemies within the Spiral Abyss, Rifthounds can fly around the arena and apply corrosion to your team. Not only does this make them incredibly hard to hit with melee characters, but the corrosion ailment can also melt through even the tankiest of allied units.

If that wasn’t enough, the Rifthounds also have a lot of health, which makes beating them within the time limit a rather tricky task. “Rifthounds have a janky collision box, phase every time you do even the lightest of attack,” replied another frustrated player. “They can even phase through walls, ladies and gentlemen!”

Fighting an enemy that can glitch out of the map hardly makes for a fair fight, especially when you’re close to beating them. Hopefully, miHoYo will be able to make some much-needed adjustments before the arrival of the 2.4 update.