Wo Long Fallen Dynasty update 1.11 patch notes: Game crashes fixed & quest changes

The latest Wo Long Fallen Dynasty update has arrived. Team Ninja’s 1.11 patch addresses some pretty significant issues with the game and we’ve got details on every tweak and fix that’s been made.

The hack ‘n’ slash nature of Team Ninja’s Wo Long Fallen Dynasty continues many months after its release. The devs are still fully supporting the Soulslike title and along with future DLC plans, Wo Long is still being subjected to regular, major updates addressing key bugs and technical blemishes.

Article continues after ad

With so much going on in the epic, action game set in Chinese mythology, there is bound to be some problems here and there. So, without further ado, let’s take a dive into Wo Long’s 1.11 update and see what’s new.

Team Ninja

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty 1.11 update

The 1.11 update targets console-specific bugs on PS4 and Steam. Not only that, but it introduces some quality-of-life improvements along with fixes to in-game errors and broken quests.

The “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch” quest has been highlighted in the patch and the devs have made it so that players can now progress once certain conditions have been met. Another massive difference is that the game will no longer crash when left idle on the travel screen.

Article continues after ad

Here’s the complete look at every change that Team Ninja has made in the Wo Long Fallen Dynasty 1.11 update:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash when left idle in the “travel” screen under certain condition.

Fixed a bug that would prevent the player to advance in the game, if “Baishe” is defeated in “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch” after a recruited guest player had retreated from battle.

Fixed a bug that caused items to duplicate on “Battle Set” menu. A patch to support players with duplicated items that cannot be disposed is currently under development.

Fixed a bug that would prevent players from switching wizardry skills correctly if “Type C”, “Type D” or “Type E” is selected in “Control Setting”.

Fixed a bug in which Dian Wei’s armor and Xu Chu’s armor were swapped with one another in the Reinforcements menu.

Fixed a bug in which player character’s head would not show correctly if “Loyal Drunk Headband” or “Crimson Night Headpiece” is equipped in a certain way.

Fixed other minor bugs

PlayStation 4 Versions

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash upon entering “The Valley of Crying Wraiths”.

Steam/Microsoft Store Versions

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that would sometimes cause the game to crash upon returning to the game under following combination of graphic settings. Resolution Scaling: AMD FSR2 Screen Resolution: 3840×2160 HDR: Enabled



For more guides and content regarding Wo Long Fallen Dynasty, make sure to check out a ton of our other articles that will help you out in the game:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PC system requirements | Will Wo Long Fallen Dynasty be on Steam Deck? | Does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty have co-op multiplayer? | How Morale works in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty | How to get Genuine Qi fast in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty | Best Wizardry abilities in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty | Wo Long Fallen Dynasty stats explained: How to plan your best build | How to beat Zhang Liang in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty | Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Achievements & Trophies list | Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Graces sets: How to get & bonuses explained