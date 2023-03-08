Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Achievements & Trophies list

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a tricky title and naturally comes with a set of Trophies and Achievements that will test the most hardened hunters. We have the complete list of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Trophies & Achievements for you to browse.

Joining 2022’s Elden Ring in the Souls department, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a new IP in the genre and its Team Ninja’s natural successor to the company’s other Souls franchise – Nioh.

Its brutal combat is also matched up brilliantly with punishing gameplay, and if the thought of completing the game on its own isn’t enough to satisfy you, then the full list of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Trophies & Achievements will give the game an extra gear.

All Wo Long Fallen Dynasty: All Trophies & Achievements

Wo Long: Obtained all trophies. (PlayStation Exclusive)

Obtained all trophies. (PlayStation Exclusive) At Fifteen I Joined the Army: Reached Level 15.

Reached Level 15. Only at Eighty Did I Finally Return: Reached Level 80.

Reached Level 80. Journey’s Beginning: Awakened from the sleep of death at the sound of the Blindfolded Boy’s voice.

Awakened from the sleep of death at the sound of the Blindfolded Boy’s voice. Vow of the Stalwart: Swore an oath with Zhao Yun.

Swore an oath with Zhao Yun. Will of the Loyal: Swore an oath with Guan Yu and Zhang Fei.

Swore an oath with Guan Yu and Zhang Fei. Ambition of the Tiger: Swore an oath with Sun Jian.

Swore an oath with Sun Jian. Guardian of Peace: Swore an oath with Zuo Ci.

Swore an oath with Zuo Ci. Awakening of the Unscrupulous Hero: Swore an oath with Cao Cao.

Swore an oath with Cao Cao. Mightiest of Men: Repelled Lu Bu’s forces.

Repelled Lu Bu’s forces. Guidance of the Constellations: Swore an oath with Lady Zhen.

Swore an oath with Lady Zhen. Succession: Swore an oath with Sun Ce and Sun Quan.

Swore an oath with Sun Ce and Sun Quan. Familial Ties: Swore an oath with Hong Jing.

Swore an oath with Hong Jing. The Steadfast Duo: Swore an oath with Xiahou Dun and Xiahou Yuan.

Swore an oath with Xiahou Dun and Xiahou Yuan. Fearless Warrior: Swore an oath with Zhang Liao.

Swore an oath with Zhang Liao. Entrusted Legacy: Swore an oath with Lu Bu.

Swore an oath with Lu Bu. Aspiration and Amity: Swore an oath with Liu Bei.

Swore an oath with Liu Bei. Dreams of Unity: Swore an oath with Yuan Shao.

Swore an oath with Yuan Shao. Annihilator of Evil: Defeated Yu Ji.

Defeated Yu Ji. Open Eyes: Heard the Blindfolded Boy’s decision.

Heard the Blindfolded Boy’s decision. Battle-hardened: Dominated 15 sub battlefields.

Dominated 15 sub battlefields. Hunting the Great Deer: Dominated all main and sub battlefields.

Dominated all main and sub battlefields. Craftsmanship: Upgraded your first piece of equipment.

Upgraded your first piece of equipment. Keen-edged: Upgraded a weapon to its fullest capacity.

Upgraded a weapon to its fullest capacity. Adamantine: Upgraded a piece of armor to its fullest capacity.

Upgraded a piece of armor to its fullest capacity. All That Glitters: Embedded your first jewel at the Forge.

Embedded your first jewel at the Forge. Decor Maketh the Man: Decorated your first item at the Forge.

Decorated your first item at the Forge. Wizardry Beginner: Learned your first Wizardry Spell.

Learned your first Wizardry Spell. Wizardry Master: Learned all Wizardry Spells.

Learned all Wizardry Spells. First Phase: Interacted with the Five Phases for the first time.

Interacted with the Five Phases for the first time. Unstoppable: Raised Morale Rank to 20 for the first time.

Raised Morale Rank to 20 for the first time. Merit beyond Measure: Received a sworn brothers’ boon for the first time.

Received a sworn brothers’ boon for the first time. Great Gatherings: Joined forces with all available warriors.

Joined forces with all available warriors. Fantastic Form: Equipped a full 4★ set consisting of: melee weapon, ranged weapon, accessory, and 4 armor pieces.

Equipped a full 4★ set consisting of: melee weapon, ranged weapon, accessory, and 4 armor pieces. Pots and Potions: Upgraded the Dragon’s Cure Pot to its greatest capacity and effectiveness.

Upgraded the Dragon’s Cure Pot to its greatest capacity and effectiveness. Well-read: Collected all tablets.

Collected all tablets. Best Flag Forward: Raised your first Battle Flag.

Raised your first Battle Flag. Fly It High: Raised all Battle Flags.

Raised all Battle Flags. How Cute!: Fed your first Shitieshou.

Fed your first Shitieshou. How Precious!: Fed all of the Shitieshou.

Fed all of the Shitieshou. Sharp Reflexes: Successfully deflected 10 critical blows.

Successfully deflected 10 critical blows. Vulnerable Moments: Landed 50 Fatal Strikes.

Landed 50 Fatal Strikes. Side by Side: Dominated 10 battlefields with a companion.

Dominated 10 battlefields with a companion. Eye for an Eye: Fended off invaders 10 times.

Fended off invaders 10 times. Righteous Judgment: Exacted vengeance 10 times.

Exacted vengeance 10 times. Call to Arms: Used 10 Tiger Seals.

Used 10 Tiger Seals. Heroes Will Rise: Repelled Xielong in “Centuries of Glory Burned Away.”

Repelled Xielong in “Centuries of Glory Burned Away.” Staunching Heresy: Defeated all Warlocks performing the ritual in “The Valley of Crying Wraiths.”

Defeated all Warlocks performing the ritual in “The Valley of Crying Wraiths.” Dogged Justice: Saved the captured Hermits in “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch.”

Saved the captured Hermits in “Fall of the Corrupted Eunuch.” Strung Bow: Defeated 5 foes with a ballista in “The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass.”

Defeated 5 foes with a ballista in “The Battle of Hulaoguan Pass.” Ascension: Gave a certain someone the maximum amount of Golden Cicada Shells.

That wraps up our Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Trophies & Achievements list, for even more handy Wo Long guides, we have plenty more for you to check out right here:

