Will Wo Long Fallen Dynasty be on Steam Deck?

Wondering whether Wo Long Fallen Dynasty is going to be playable on the Steam Deck? Find out the answer to that question with our handy guide.

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty is the next Soulslike game that has players excited, with its adrenaline-fueled boss fights and brutal combat being among the highlights. With the game releasing on both Xbox Game Pass and Steam at launch, many prospective players will be hoping for Steam Deck compatibility.

After all, being able to pick up Wo Long Dynasty and play it anywhere you desire certainly makes for an appealing way to explore the Three Kingdoms. So, if you’re wondering whether Wo Long Fallen Dynasty is going to be playable on the Steam Deck, then our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Is Wo Long Fallen Dynasty coming to Steam Deck?

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty features some incredibly brutal combat.

There has been no news on whether Wo Long Fallen Dynasty will be coming to Steam Deck. So far, Koei Tecmo has revealed nothing regarding the game’s compatibility with Valve’s portable console, but this doesn’t mean that it won’t be playable upon launch.

While many fans will note how the developer’s previous games like Nioh don’t support Steam Deck, Nioh 2 is at least playable on the device. It’s also important to note that many devs are now pushing for Steam Deck verification with new releases, so hopefully, Wo Long Fallen Dynasty will follow this recent trend.

For now, though, that’s all the information we currently have. As always, we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as more details are announced. In the meantime, check out our gaming page to get all the latest updates.