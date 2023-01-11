Wondering whether Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has co-op multiplayer? Well, our handy hub has everything you need to know about these features.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is the next soulslike game that aims to deliver adrenaline-fueled combat and hard-as-nails boss fights. While there’s a wealth of deadly weaponry and skills on offer, many players will be wondering whether Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty supports co-op multiplayer.

After all, having a few extra players to help clear out the game’s toughest enemies will always be incredibly useful. So, whether you’re looking to team up with your friends or recruit some online allies, our handy Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty multiplayer hub has everything you need to know.

Contents

Does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty have co-op multiplayer?

Yes, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will support co-op multiplayer. According to an IGN interview with Team Ninja’s Fumihiko Yasuda, the game will have multiplayer functionality that is similar to the Nioh series.

This means players will be able to invite their friends into their world, which is great for taking down tough enemies and bosses.

How to play multiplayer in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Early footage from the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demo has appeared online, giving players a sneak peek into how the game’s multiplayer functionality works. The clip shown from Video Game Loop reveals how players can start a co-op session and invite people into their game.

While these steps could change in the full release, we have included a rundown of the steps below:

Head over to a Battle Flag and rest beneath it. Select “Recruitment” from the menu. Click on the “Recruit” button. Choose the number of allies you wish to invite. Click “Send Recruitment” to initiate a co-op multiplayer session.

It’s important to note, that you’ll need to spend two Tiger Seals each time you wish to recruit allies and play Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

How to play with friends in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

If you don’t wish to play with random players in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and instead want to start a multiplayer session with your friends, then follow the instructions below:

Head over to any Battle Flag and rest beneath it. Select “Online Lobby” from the menu screen. Hit the “Co-op” button. Create/enter the lobby password.

Once you have done the above, you will be able to team up and play multiplayer with your friends in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Again, this could change before the full release, so we’ll be sure to update this guide as soon as new information is released.