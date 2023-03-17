Wo Long Fallen Dynasty update 1.04 patch notes: Major difficulty changes, new fast travel options added, more

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty has been issued a 1.04 update that affects some significant aspects of the core gameplay, as well as tweaks to the game’s sub-systems, and we’ve got the full patch notes.

Wo Long is a brutal Souls game and is a continuation of the work that Team Ninja has accomplished in the last few years. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty adopts Chinese history as the key element of its narrative this time around while looking to punish players at the same time.

A new 1.04 update looks to right some of the wrongs in the game and make some big improvements to allow for greater accessibility. We have the complete list of patch notes detailing the hefty amount of tweaks and fixes that Team Ninja has made to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with the latest update.

Article continues after ad

Team Ninja

Wo Long Fallen Dynasty 1.04 update

Alongside some rudimentary fixes to update and enhance Wo Long: Fallen Dnasty’s visual and gameplay performance, there are also some important changes that have been made to crucial gameplay mechanics in the 1.04 update.

For instance, players can now switch their target to another enemy in a battle while performing animation-based attacks e.g Critical Blows.

Also, there has been a significant change made to one of the game’s most controversial missions – the sub-mission: “The Tiger’s Loyal Subjects.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

During it, you simultaneously take on three hardened warriors, and players can very quickly become overwhelmed by constant attacks, ranged throwables, and magic. As a result, the difficulty has been decreased.

Article continues after ad

One of the final, major changes made to Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is that when a player completes a main mission or sub-mission, they will now have the option to access the wider map instead of picking one of the pre-selected travel destinations.

The 1.04 Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty update is pretty extensive, so you can see every change that Team Ninja has made to the game below.

All Platforms

Adjustments/Additional Features

Added a feature that automatically restock arrows/projectiles and consumable items from the storehouse upon accessing a Battle Flag.

Made it possible for players to switch lock-on to another target during the animation sequence for Fatal Strikes, deflects (in response to an enemy’s Critical Blow), and Divine Beasts Summons.

Made it possible for players to open the Travel screen from the screen that appears after clearing a battlefield (except for main battlefields cleared for the first time), and then select which battlefield they would like to go to next.

Added the option to return to the briefing screen before starting Co-op and the option to try the same battlefield again, to the screen that appears after completing a Co-op session.

Changed the player’s Morale Rank to 20 while at the base, the hidden village.

Made the following adjustments to the difficulty of the sub battlefield “The Tiger’s Loyal Subjects”: Adjustments to the AI Adjustments to damage taken from Critical Blows, the parameters for the increase/decrease of Spirit, etc. Upward adjustment of the Morale Points acquired by players



Major Bug Fixes

Fixed crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to enter areas outside of the current stage from certain locations in some stages.

Fixed a bug that caused characters to become stuck (in the ground/surrounding objects) in certain locations in some stages, making it impossible for players to progress.

Fixed a bug that caused the enemies in some stages to be pushed out of the stage, making it impossible for players to progress.

Fixed a bug that caused guest players in Recruit to become unable to progress upon entering a certain house in the sub battlefield “The Lost Sacred Artifact” until the host player opened the door.

Fixed a bug that made it possible to exchange items with a Shitieshou every time the player resumes the game from a Battle Flag in the sub battlefield “Fate of the Entertainer.”

Fixed a bug that occurred during the battle against Zhang Liang in the main battlefield “Village of Calamity” where, if the player went into Spirit Disruption right when they defeated Zhang Liang’s first form, they would remain in Spirit Disruption at the start of the battle against his second form.

Fixed a bug that caused the Spirit Disruption of “Embodiment of Demonic Qi” to last longer.

Fixed a bug that could make it impossible for the player to proceed if they summoned the Divine Beast Yinglong right as they died.

Fixed a bug in which the magnitudes of special effects on emptied embedment slots would sometimes change when loading save data.

Fixed a bug that prevented embedment on locked equipment.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes provide fewer embedment slots than there should have been on battlefield clear rewards and accessories in the “Path of the Rising Dragon” difficulty level.

Fixed a bug that allowed users to sell equipment registered to favorites.

Fixed a bug that caused the effects of the special effect Set Bonus Requirement Mitigation to accumulate.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from being able to skip cutscenes upon using certain controls.

Fixed a bug that caused the number of arrows/projectiles in the player’s inventory to duplicate under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug that would sometimes make it impossible for the player to obtain some trophies/achievements. Note: After the update is applied, these trophies/achievements can be obtained by clearing any of the main or sub battlefields.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from saving the parameters for the Upper Lip Edge Thickness and the Lower Lip Edge Thickness after selecting Save in Character Creation.

Fixed other minor bugs.

Steam®/Microsoft Store Versions

Adjustments

Improved the camera controls when using a mouse.

Improved the tilting scroll wheel controls.

Improved the lighting controls when using a mouse in Photograph mode.

Major Bug Fixes

Fixed crash-prone situations that occurred in certain environments.

Fixed flickering that occurred in certain environments.

Alleviated the issue of rendering distortions in certain environments.

Fixed a bug in which the time it took to successfully provide aid was different depending on the frame rate settings.

Fixed a bug that could sometimes prevent key configurations from being saved under certain conditions.

Fixed a bug that caused key configurations to be reset to their default values when screen resolution was changed.

Fixed the issue on AE-5 Plus and AE-7 sound cards that required the Direct Mode to be enabled for the audio to play.

Fixed a bug in which the player sometimes remained transparent (in appearance only) after the effects of “Unseeable Form” wore off.

Fixed a bug that caused unnecessary text to be displayed in certain UIs in the 120FPS setting.

With this knowledge in hand, find out even more about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty with a bunch of our other guides we’ve put together:

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PC system requirements | Will Wo Long Fallen Dynasty be on Steam Deck? | Does Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty have co-op multiplayer? | How Morale works in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty | How to get Genuine Qi fast in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty | Best Wizardry abilities in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty | Wo Long Fallen Dynasty stats explained: How to plan your best build | How to beat Zhang Liang in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty | Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Achievements & Trophies list | Wo Long Fallen Dynasty Graces sets: How to get & bonuses explained