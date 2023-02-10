Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty PC system requirements

The Yellow Turban Rebellion will play out in Wo Long.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will bring Nioh-style gameplay to ancient China, here are the PC system requirements to run it.

A Soulslike game and spiritual successor to the Nioh franchise, Wo Long: Fallen Kingdom will move the action to ancient China, combining supernatural elements with real-life historical events – just like Nioh did. The game will be upon us soon and is coming to consoles and PC.

However, not all PC users will be able to play Wo Long on the top settings. So here are the PC system requirements your rig will need in order to run Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty at optimal performance. We’ll also include both minimum and recommended settings.

Article continues after ad

Team Ninja Wo Long will be like Nioh in China, but can your PC run it?

Wo Long system requirements

To run Wo Long on minimum settings, you’ll need the following specs:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Memory: 8GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 (VRAM 4GB) or Radeon RX 570（VRAM 4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60GB available space

The recommended specs are:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10/11

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 or AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

Memory: 16GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2060（VRAM 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT（VRAM 8GB）

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 60GB available space

Naturally, the game will run much smoother on recommended settings than it will on required.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty on console

PS5 players can expect a resolution and performance mode that aims for 60ps and 4K, while those on PS4 will be able to get 30fps at 1080p.

Those playing on Xbox Series S can expect 60fps with a 2K resolution, while those on Xbox Series X can expect 4K on top of this. Xbox One players will receive 30fps and 1080p, although those playing on Xbox One X will get a bump to 2K.

Article continues after ad

To keep up with every major release coming to Xbox and PC, check out some of our other below guides:

Lightyear Frontier: Platforms, trailers, gameplay & everything we know | Naraka: Bladepoint coming to Xbox |Forza Motorsport for Xbox Series X | Obsidian’s Pentiment