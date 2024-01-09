If you’re wondering how to find Grind Wires in Fortnite, then here’s exactly where you can locate them and how to use them in-game.

Fortnite has introduced another update for Chapter 5 Season 1, which has returned the Lock On Pistol to the game and brought all-new weekly quests.

One of these quests is titled: “Get on the up and up before you go up and up,” which involves you needing to “use Ziplines, Ascenders or Grind Wires.” After using any variation of these five times, then you will have completed the task and earned yourself 15,000 XP.

These wires have proved useful for quickly gliding across buildings, especially if you need to quickly dart to another tall building around a POI. This could be during a fight when chasing an enemy down, to get a better firing angle, or even to make a quick getaway.

Here’s where to find and locate Grind Wires in Fortnite for Chapter 5 Season 1.

Where to find Grind Wires in Fortnite

To find Grind Wires in Fortnite, you will need to head to any of the POIs found across the island which feature tall buildings, as these will have a range of Grind Wires between them.

We would recommend you head to Hazy Hillside, Snooty Steppes, Fencing Fields, or Pleasant Piazza. These all feature multiple amounts of Grind Wires, which can be found between corners of different roofs in these locations.

How to use Grind Wires in Fortnite

To use Grind Wires in Fortnite, simply find them on a corner of a roof, run towards them, and jump onto the wires when you are close to lock on and grind over the wire.

Complete this five times to complete the weekly quest and rack up 15,000 XP. You can also use the same Grind Wire an unlimited amount of times to complete the quest. Alternatively, you can use Ziplines or Ascenders, which are also found all around the island and near POIs.

That’s everything you need to know about where to locate Grind Wires in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1!

In the meantime, though, we've got plenty of tips and tricks available to help you out in the new season

