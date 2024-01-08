The Finals weapon charm acts as kill counter but there’s a catch

The Finals has numerous weapon cosmetics like charms and skins with great attention to detail. There’s one specific weapon charm you can use that acts as a kill counter too, but there’s a catch.

Embark Studios’ The Finals is the new kid on the block in the shooter genre which gives players enough freedom to test their creativity to the fullest. Chaos and destruction are two of its distinctive features and players can’t get enough of it.

Article continues after ad

However, even with all that mayhem, The Finals also has an eye for the small things. There is a spectacular pool of weapon cosmetics like charms and skins with significant attention to detail. You can even use a weapon charm that acts as a kill counter.

Article continues after ad

The Totalizer charm acts as a kill counter in The Finals but…

As pointed out by TheFinalsLeaks on X, Totalizer is a Legendary weapon charm belonging to the Gold Dust Set in The Finals. It has a counter that can track the number of kills you’ve done but the only problem is it’s limited to a single game. This means it will reset every match, putting you back down to zero.

Article continues after ad

The Totalizer charm’s mechanic works similarly to the StatTrak feature from Counter-Strike, though as stated it differs as it resets every match. The Gold Dust Set costs 1,600 Multibucks.

In a Reddit post, a player mentioned it’d be “really cool if it would track overall. Especially because it already has animations till 999.” Some players in the X post agreed and said, “Would be MUCH cooler if it was per weapon lifetime.”

Article continues after ad

A player also feels “Skins like this is very refreshing after the endless recolors from other popular fps games.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Embark Studios The Totalizer charm is a part of the Gold Dust Set.

How to get the Totalizer charm in The Finals

To get the Totalizer charm, you need to purchase the Gold Dust Set from the store. Since the in-game store refreshes every day, the chances of seeing this cosmetic set in the rotation are low.

Instead, you can:

Head over to “Equipment” after firing up the game. Double-click on any weapon. Click on the “Charms” tab at the top of the screen. Scroll down a bit to find the Totalizer charm. then click on the “Buy Bundle” button in yellow. Pay 1,600 Multibucks to get the entire Gold Dust Set.

Now you easily attach this charm to any weapon you like.

For more guides about the game, check out our content below:

Best The Finals Heavy build | Best The Finals Medium build | Best The Finals Light build | The Finals best PC settings | How to get VRs | Does The Finals have aim assist? | The Finals file size on PC, PS5, Xbox | How to change your name | Is The Finals on PS4 and Xbox One? | Is The Finals on Xbox Game Pass? | How to add and invite friends | How many players play The Finals | The Finals system requirements | Can you play The Finals on Steam Deck?

Article continues after ad