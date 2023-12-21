Gaming

The Finals Season 2: Release date & content

James Busby
The Finals character wearing a fox maskEmbark Studios

The Finals Season 2 is expected to add plenty of new content to the BR, so here’s everything we know about the update so far. 

The Finals Season 1 is well underway, and players from around the world are delving into the game’s adrenaline-fueled firefights. While the game is currently celebrating the festive season with the Tactical Tidings set and Festive Holiday Twitch drops, that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering when Season 2 drops. 

With a new Battle Pass and other exciting content on the horizon, Season 2 will bring with it plenty of fresh additions. So, to get you up to speed, our handy guide has everything you need to know about The Finals Season 2 and what you can expect to see when it’s live. 

The Finals Season 2 release date

The Finals first person screenshotEmbark Studios
The Finals Season 2 is still a while away.

The Finals Season 2 release date is March 12, 2024. We know this, as The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass ends on March 12, 2024, which will signal the start of Season 2 as well.

It’s possible that the developers delay the release, but for now, March 12 is the date to look forward to.

The Finals Season 2 expected content

There is currently no news on the kinds of content players can expect to see in The Finals Season 2. However, given the previous update added new weapons, Battle Pass, and a variety of gameplay adjustments – we expect to see the following: 

  • The Finals Season 2 Battle Pass
  • New weapons
  • New modes
  • New maps
  • Weapon/Contestant buffs and nerfs
  • new events
  • Quality-of-life updates

So, there you have it, that’s everything we currently know about The Finals Season 2. As always, we’ll be updating this post as and when Embark Studios reveals more information. Until then, head over to our The Finals page for all the latest news and guides. 

