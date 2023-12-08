When does The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass end?

The Finals is a new first-person multiplayer shooter that will have rolling seasonal content. Here’s when Season 1 Battle Pass of The Finals will end.

The Finals launched on December 7, 2023, and despite some complaints regarding the game‘s performance, many players seem to be having a good time – especially with its eclectic design and destructible environments.

As The Finals is to have periodic seasonal content, below we’ll cover everything you need to know about how long Season 1 will run. The good news is that players won’t need to wait for Season 1 of The Finals, as the Battle Pass has already gone live.

Embark Studios Season 1 of The Finals will end in March.

The Finals Season 1 Battle Pass went live on December 7, 2023, the same day the game was released, and will run for the next 96 days, giving players time to climb through each tier and claim all the available rewards.

Does The Finals Season 2 have a start date?

Not yet, as Season 1 of The Finals will end on March 12, 2024, Season 2 is likely to start sometime after that and not before. We’ll be sure to update you when we have a confirmed date for The Finals Season 2 Battle Pass.

