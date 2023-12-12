Best crosshairs in The Finals: How to change crosshair and best crosshair settings

Best crosshairs in The Finals: How to change crosshair and best crosshair settingsEmbark Studios
The Finals is a brand-new PvP shooter that includes all the features you will find in a traditional FPS. Hence, the crosshair is an important part of your kit, and here is how you can change it in the game.
The Finals is an all-out PvP game, which means it has both casual and competitive aspects. Hence, if you want to perform within the game and ensure that your shots do not miss a good crosshair is as important as everything else.
As it happens, you can make tweaks and changes to the crosshair in The Finals depending on your comfort level. However, if you are confused about the best crosshair to go for we have got you covered.
Here is a guide on the best crosshair settings for The Finals.
Best crosshair settings in The Finals
The best crosshair settings you can go for in The Finals have been discussed in the following table:
|Option
|Setting
|Width
|1
|Outline Width
|5
|Red
|0
|Green
|255
|Blue
|0
|Red Outline
|0
|Green Outline
|0
|Blue Outline
|0
|Center Dot
|Off
|Center Dot Radius
|NA
|Opacity
|100
It is also important to mention that even though the settings mentioned above are quite optimal, you can further experiment on them to suit your playstyle.
How to change your crosshair in The Finals
In order to change your crosshair in The Finals, go through the following steps:
- Open the Practice Arena
- Open the main menu by pausing the game
- Open Settings
- In the Gameplay tab, you will come across the Crosshair option where you can make the changes you desire
This is all you need to know with regards to the best settings and changing your crosshair in The Finals. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.
