Phantom Blade Zero: Trailers, story & everything we know
Phantom Blade Zero brings brutal battles, strategic situations, and enough monsters and enemies to truly call this a hack-and-slash. So, here’s everything we know about Phantom Blade Zero.
The 2023 PlayStation Showcase revealed tons of highly anticipated titles from Spider-Man 2 to a Metal Gear Solid 3 remake. However, one game that truly captures players’ hearts was the intense experience otherwise known as Phantom Blade Zero.
Such a trailer left many wondering, does Phantom Blade Zero have a release date, what’s its gameplay like, and what’s the story behind the game? Luckily, we have the answers. So, here’s everything we know.
Contents
Do we know when Phantom Blade Zero is coming out?
Currently, Phantom Blade Zero doesn’t have a release date. However, when one is announced we will be updating this article so be sure to check back soon for more information.
Phantom Blade Zero trailers
As announced during the 2023 PlayStation Showcase on May 24, viewers were given the first Phantom Blade Zero trailer, depicting brutal battles set inside a dangerous world filled with monsters and humans alike. You can watch it below.
Phantom Blade Zero gameplay
At its core, Phantom Blade Zero is a hack-and-slash RPG that focuses on strategy over button-mashing. The founder of S-Game expanded on this by calling the title a “strategic action game”, such as Soulslikes and Monster Hunter.”
It takes place in a semi-open world featuring “multiple maps of reasonable size” along with “handcrafted and populated with diverse activities, instead of one huge continuity full of repurposed/reused assets.” On top of this, the game will work on producing relatively authentic fighting techniques from kung-fu movies, bringing an element of gripping action into every scene.
Phantom Blade Zero story
Phantom Blade Zero houses the protagonist, Soul, who’s a talented assassin serving the organization called ‘The Order’. The game’s story is said to begin with Soul being framed for the murder of The Order’s patriarch. Unfortunately, Soul is killed in the manhunt that followed but is resurrected by a mystic healer.
Now, with only 66 days left to live, it’s up to Soul to find the mastermind behind the framing and bring them to justice. This story description is thanks to a blog from the founder of S-Game, who details what players can expect from the game.
There you have it, that's everything we know about Phantom Blade Zero.
