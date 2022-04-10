Kingdom Hearts 4: Release date, trailers, gameplay & more

Kingdom Hearts 4 has finally been announced as part of the franchises’ 20th anniversary. Here’s everything you need to know about the next Kingdom Hearts game.

Kingdom Hearts have spanned multiple sequels over the years, becoming one of gaming’s touchstones for RPG adventures. With the magic of Disney propelling players into fantastical worlds, many have wondered whether a new installment would arrive following 2019’s Kingdom Hearts 3.

As part of the franchises’ 20th-anniversary celebrations, Square Enix has announced that a new Kingdom Hearts game is in the works. So, here’s what you need to know.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Release Date

Developers Square Enix have yet to announce a release date for Kingdom Hearts 4, but it is likely that the game won’t hit shelves until 2023 at the earliest.

Two new games, two new logos. We just announced Kingdom Hearts IV and Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link. #KH20th Watch the new trailers now: https://t.co/G7898ARuar pic.twitter.com/eGKg8s5pLT — KINGDOM HEARTS (@KINGDOMHEARTS) April 10, 2022

Kingdom Hearts 4 Platforms

The announcement of the next Disney-orientated RPG didn’t specify any platforms, but it is likely the next installment will be released on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S | X, and PC.

It will be interesting to see if the latest game will release on the Nintendo Switch as a native port, following the highly divisive cloud port of the original game.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Trailers

The fourth installment of Kingdom Hearts was announced through Square Enix’s 20th-anniversary announcement trailer, depicting the return of fan-favorite characters and some incredible visuals.

Kingdom Hearts 4 Gameplay

Apart from pre-rendered scenes shown in the 20th-anniversary announcement trailer, there is no gameplay of the next Kingdom Hearts game to enjoy just yet.

We’ll be keeping our eyes on any and all new gameplay reveals, so be sure to check back in with us as we’ll keep this article updated with more details as and when they’re available.