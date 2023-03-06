Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4: Everything we know so far

A brand new entry in the beloved Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi series has been announced. Here’s everything we know about Budokai Tenkaichi 4 so far, including the game’s official teaser trailer.

It’s been sixteen years since the third installment in the popular Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi series was released for the PlayStation 2. Although it’s been over a decade since the last entry, the beloved arena fighter has continued to maintain a dedicated fanbase.

On March 5, 2023, Dragon Ball fans rejoiced when Bandai Namco surprise announced Budokai Tenkaichi 4 during the Dragon Ball FighterZ World Championship Tournament.

While details are still scarce, here’s everything we know about the upcoming fighting game so far, including what we’ve learned from the teaser trailer.

Article continues after ad

Contents

Bandai Namco The teaser trailer for Dragon Ball Budokai Tenkaichi 4 gave fans a look at Super Saiyan Blue Goku.

Currently, there is no confirmed release date for Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4.

As soon as Bandai Namco announces an official release date, we’ll be sure to update this page.

What platforms will Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 be on?

Bandai Namco hasn’t revealed any details about what platforms the upcoming game will be on just yet.

The original Budokai Tenkaichi was a PlayStation exclusive, however, the second and third installments were also released on the Nintendo Wii. A collection containing the first and third games was made available for the Xbox 360 in 2012.

It’s likely safe to assume that Budokai Tenkaichi 4 will be coming to next-gen consoles but whether it will again be a PlayStation exclusive is yet to be seen.

Article continues after ad

As soon as official details about the game’s platforms are announced we’ll update this page.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Teaser trailer

Budokai Tenkaichi 4 was announced with a teaser trailer that showcased gameplay footage from previous entries in the series before giving fans a look at series protagonist Goku powering up into his Super Saiyan Blue form, as featured in the most recent anime series Dragon Ball Super.

You can check out the full teaser trailer below:

Gameplay

While the teaser trailer didn’t show off any gameplay footage from the upcoming title, based on the rest of the series the game will feature arena fighter battles where players will control their character from a third-person over-the-shoulder perspective.

Article continues after ad

The Super Saiyan Blue version of Goku in the trailer also indicates that the game will feature characters from Dragon Ball Super, as well as potentially cover the events of the series within its story mode.

Previous entries included huge character rosters and a lot of transformations to choose from so players can expect to play as all of their favorite heroes and villains from the beloved anime franchise.

That’s everything we know about Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 4 so far! For more upcoming releases, check out our hubs below:

The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | Assassin’s Creed Infinity | Wolverine | Spider-Man 2 | Wonder Woman | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Sonic Frontiers | Dragon Age 4 | Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom | Hades 2