Every confirmed weapon for Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds is getting closer and closer and any hunter worth their salt will want to take a good look at the weapons coming to the game. Here’s a complete list of every confirmed Monster Hunter Wilds weapon so far.

Monster Hunter Wilds hype is at a fever pitch following the recent gameplay trailer airing at the May 2024 PlayStation State of Play. Monster Hunter fans had been clamoring for more news about the game since the initial reveal at The Game Awards 2023 and Capcom delivered.

There’s a lot to be excited about already from the brief footage that we’ve seen but two things will always reign supreme when talking about Monster Hunter. We’ve already seen some of the Monsters coming in Monster Hunter Wilds but equally important are the game’s weapons.

This guide will go through all the returning weapons in Monster Hunter Wilds. We’re also leaving room for any new inclusions which we desperately hope will appear.

Contents:

Monster Hunter Wilds: Every confirmed weapon

So far, Capcom has announced that the 14 iconic weapons from previous Monster Hunter entries are returning in Monster Hunter Wilds. The best part is, you can swiftly swap between any two of your choice thanks to the handy Seikret mount.

With a number of potentially spicy combos on offer, it might be best to familiarise yourself with the weapons on offer. Below is a list of the 14 weapons we know will appear in Monster Hunter Wilds so far.

Greatsword

Capcom

The Great Sword might just be the most recognizable weapon of the Monster Hunter franchise. Capcom certainly seems to think so because they gave it a big spotlight in the recent trailer.

The Great Sword moves slow but hits incredibly hard. It focuses on well-timed charge attacks and if you can line up your shots correctly for the True Charged Slash combo finisher, it can be one of the most satisfying weapons to use.

It has a relatively low floor for skill in which you can still be effective but if you reach the ceiling, it’s easily one of the most powerful weapons in the franchise. To reach that threshold, you need to learn the movement and attack patterns of every Monster in the game so you can maximize your hits.

The Great Sword should appeal to any Dark Souls fans looking to try their hand at Monster Hunter Wilds.

Hammer

Capcom

The other hefty big boy weapon of the Monster Hunter Franchise. The Hammer rewards players who know how to find the Monster’s head with massive KO damage meaning your target will spend most of the hunt on its back being pummeled.

It allows its own variant of charged attacks that also let you move around while charging at the cost of stamina. This lets you position yourself for the most damage potential.

It has a number of spinning attacks with aerial and ground variants that are a tonne of fun to pull off. How the Hammer in Monster Hunter Wilds will incorporate some of these is not yet known.

Hammer users in Monster Hunter are a tight-knit community that revels in their glorification of “the bonk” and you can be part of it.

Sword and Shield

Capcom

Sword and Shield is a great utility option in Monster Hunter that allows you to consume items without sheathing your weapon. That might not sound like a big deal but the increased mobility and extra agility this gives you is invaluable.

Being able to block with the shield is also a solid defensive option that reduces your reliance on expertly timed dodges. Offensively, the Sword and Shield allows for some fast-paced attacks meaning it can deal solid elemental damage or proc status effects like Poison or Paralysis quite easily.

It’s a little under-appreciated in the wider community but perhaps some new inclusions to this weapons toolkit in Monster Hunter Wilds will garner it some more affection.

Longsword

Capcom

The Longsword is an elegant weapon that turns every hunt into a dance. While it may not be able to guard in any capacity, it has a suite of dodges and parries that reward perfect timing with big damage.

As you attack with the Longsword, you fill the spirit meter which increases the damage of your basic attacks. With a maxed-out meter, delivering a counter or the stylish Spirit Helm Breaker finishing move can be devastating.

Longsword got a lot of love in Monster Hunter World and it will be interesting to see how it fares as a weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds. If you’re looking to collect tails, you can’t go wrong with this one.

Dual Blades

Capcom

The DPS king(s) of the Monster Hunter franchise. The Dual Blades offer swift attacks that can easily take advantage of a Monster’s elemental weakness.

Attacking builds up a meter that allows you to shift to the powerful Demon Mode and if running around like Naruto doesn’t appeal to you, the extra combos and damage you get in this mode should. The Heavenly Dance finisher will turn you into a living Beyblade that shreds through a Monster from tip to tail.

If you like to have a stylish collection of weapons for every situation and fancy yourself a bit of Levi from Attack on Titan, you might just be a Dual Blades user.

Switch Axe

Capcom

Switch Axe makes a pretty good claim for the most stylish weapon in Monster Hunter. Starting off in Axe Mode, you attack while waiting for your Phial meter to build up to switch into the more powerful Sword Mode mid-combo.

Attacks in Sword Mode drain your Phial meter and if you get below a certain threshold, transforming into Axe Mode locks you into a long animation leaving you vulnerable. Once you get a handle on the timing, you can effortlessly switch back and forth and look insanely cool while doing it.

You can select between different Switch Axes with Impact Phials for raw damage or Power Element Phials for different effects. The Zero Sum Discharge finisher lets you unload explosive Phials into a Monster for a devastating final blow.

Called the Swag Axe by Monster Hunter fans, we’re sure that its Monster Hunter Wilds variant will live up to the title.

Charge Blade

Capcom

We’ve been dreading summarizing this Monster Hunter weapon because all the memes about how difficult it is to break down are true. Like the Switch Axe, the Charge Blade also has two forms; a faster-paced sword and shield combo and a powerful but slow great axe.

Charge Blades also have Phials that will gradually fill as you attack and if you overfill them, your attacks will bounce off Monsters with no effect. You can load the Phials into your shield to increase its effectiveness and stop the drawbacks.

The shield also serves as the blade when you morph the weapon into its Axe Mode and having a fully charged shield gives you access to its finisher. The Super AMped Elemental Discharge is a combo finisher that will deal massive raw or elemental damage depending on which Charge Blade you’re using.

We haven’t even scratched the surface of what the Charge Blade has to offer and with an update coming in Monster Hunter Wilds, we may be leaving even more out. If you like watching 50-minute YouTube tutorials, you’re going to love this weapon.

Lance

Capcom

Another Monster Hunter weapon that has a shield as part of the deal. The Lance is the ultimate tank weapon and its massive shield will absorb most hits. If you upgrade appropriately, it will absorb all of them.

Lance excels at drawing aggro by getting in the Monster’s face and poking it with chip damage until it gives up. Weirdly enough, thanks to its charge move, it’s also one of the most mobile weapons in the games.

Lance users may be few but they are always appreciated in multiplayer hunts because they allow other players plenty of time to get their flashy finishers off. If you have an inclination for praise, craft a Lance.

Gunlance

Capcom

Same as above but with a gun in it. We kid, there’s actually a lot that separates the Gunlance from the Lance in Monster Hunter but a lot of that does come down to the gun.

It does boast similar defensive capabilities to the Lance but the Gunlance ups the offence by being able to fire Shells at a Monster. These deal True Damage that ignores a Monster’s toughness for consistent damage across the board.

Depending on the variant of Gunlance you are using, this shelling attack can be longer ranged or deal spread damage like a shotgun. You can also fire off a stick charge that will explode after a certain amount of time.

We haven’t seen any updates to the Gunlance in Monster Hunter Wilds so far but we’re keeping an eye out for how it utilizes the new Focus Mode.

Hunting Horn

Capcom

Imagine Monster Hunter’s Hammer but you can also play a groovy tune. The Hunting Horn deals serviceable KO damage but you can also use it to play songs that buff yourself and your team.

Performing certain combos gives you new notes to play and combining the right notes can buff your damage output, defense, and more. Certain offensive additions in Monster Hunter Rise changed its playstyle completely but it’s unclear if they’ll come along with the weapon to Monster Hunter Wilds.

The Hunting Horn is the only support weapon in Monster Hunter so if that’s your jam, this is your weapon.

Insect Glaive

Capcom

The Insect Glaive is an agile weapon that offers some of the best aerial attacking in the franchise. Not only that, you get a pet.

The Kinsect is as much a part of this weapon as the glaive itself. This little companion can be aimed at certain monster parts which give you various buffs. If you combine all the buffs you maximize your combat effectiveness.

As you upgrade the Insect Glaive, you’ll have a separate upgrade tree for your Kinsect that changes its buffs, allows it to heal you, or inflicts poison damage. There are a plethora of build options for this reason alone.

The Insect Glaive should speak to the inner Pokemon fan in you thanks to the ability to bond with a six-legged buddy.

Bow

Capcom

The bow is a faster, ranged weapon that allows you to target monster weaknesses by coating your arrows with elemental damage types. Different bows allow for different coatings so you’ll always want to have a few to pick from.

You can maximize your damage output by charging your shots and keeping within the optimal range. You can even maintain your charge by dodging at the right time. This turns the weapon use into an agile dance before you fire off a powerful Dragon Piercer finishing attack.

As a ranged weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds, the Bow should be able to take advantage of the new Focus Mode mechanic to target weak spots with greater precision. If you’re not keen to get too close to a Monster, you can’t go wrong with a Bow.

Light Bowgun

Capcom

Want to turn Monster Hunter into Call of Duty? The Light Bowgun lets you bring an SMG to a swordfight. This ranged weapon boasts an impressive fire rate that makes it perfect for dealing elemental damage and proccing status effects.

There are a bunch of different ammo types that you’ll need to craft but they can change the type of damage that the Light Bowgun deals and even whether it inflicts status ailments. It offers support ammunition types that let you buff and heal your friends by shooting them.

Part of the fun of the Light Bowgun is that you can customize it with modifications to the barrel, scope, and certain other parts. Definitely a fun way to turn Monster Hunter Wilds into a third-person shooter.

Heavy Bowgun

Capcom

We don’t want to tell the same joke twice but we’re sure you get it. The Heavy Bowgun is a slower, more powerful ranged weapon than its smaller counterpart.

It also boasts a much longer range which keeps you safe from attacks. Like the Light Bowgun, the heavy Bowgun has access to a range of different ammo types that make it a multipurpose tool of destruction.

There’s also a list of modifications you can make to the weapon including a shield to guard against attacks and two different mods that unlock special moves. The Wyvern Snipe mod gives you access to a powerful single shot where as Wyvern Heart gives you a sustained burst fire attack.

If you prefer a rifle to an SMG, this is the Bowgun for you in Monster Hunter Wilds.

Capcom The Heavy Bowgun can be a sidearm in Monster Hunter Wilds

Those are all the weapons that have been revealed for Monster Hunter Wilds so far. They may also be the only ones available depending on whether or not Capcom thinks it’s time to expand the roster.

If we are finally getting a new weapon in Monster Hunter Wilds, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.