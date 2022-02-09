Nintendo Switch Sports: Release date, technical test & confirmed modes

Nintendo Switch Sports has been revealed and will expand on the beloved Wii Sports series with new games and fan-favorite modes for the upcoming release.

The entry in the Nintendo sports franchise is bringing back games like Tennis and Bowling while introducing Soccer and Badminton for your Miis to compete in.

We can expect classic gameplay from Wii Sports to shine in Nintendo Switch Sports but with more ways to connect with friends and compete online.

Nintendo Switch Sports release date

Nintendo Switch Sports will release on April 29, 2022 with six base game modes and multiplayer for both local and online play.

But to test out the online connectivity, Nintendo will host an online play test before its official release to iron out all the technical aspects of multiplayer.

Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test

Ahead of its official release, Nintendo Switch Sports Online Play Test will open between February 18 to February 20th.

Only returning modes like Bowling, Chambara, and Tennis will be available during the play test. Additionally, it will only hold random matchmaking, with the ability to play with friends coming once it’s officially released.

Confirmed Nintendo Switch Sports modes

There will be a total of six modes at launch for Nintendo Switch Sports including Tennis, Bowling, Chambara, Soccer, Badminton, and Volleyball.

In Fall 2022, Nintendo will release a free DLC that will bring Golf as the seventh mode for Switch Sports.