Mario Strikers Battle League hub: Trailer, release date, gameplay

Mario Strikers Battle League has officially been confirmed. Here’s more of a look at the game’s official release date, trailer, and gameplay from the rebooted Mario soccer game.

Super Mario Strikers first came out in 2005 for the Nintendo Gamecube, but now will be making its return on the Nintendo Switch as Mario Strikers Battle League has been announced for a 2022 release.

A fresh reboot of the Mario soccer game is one that fans have been begging for over the past few years. The new game looks to keep much of the same feel as the original title, with a few new and exciting twists that players should enjoy.

Let’s dive in more to what has been revealed so far.

Mario Strikers Battle League trailer

An official trailer for Mario Strikers Battle League has been released from Nintendo following the February 9 Nintendo Direct.

It features more on the new gameplay, the game’s release, and what fans can expect.

Lace up your cleats & prepare to bring the heat in #MarioStrikers: Battle League! Fierce special shots, items, & tackles means there’s no rules except to rule the field! Mario Strikers: Battle League arrives on #NintendoSwitch 6/10. pic.twitter.com/9dgtzlifJk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 9, 2022

Mario Strikers Battle League release date

Mario Strikers Battle League is set to release on June 10, 2022, and pre-orders are available now.

The game will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

Gameplay and new features

One of the biggest new things players can expect from Mario Strikers Battle League is the addition of gear.

This gear will allow players to customize the stats for each different character, allowing you to focus more on passing, shooting, tackling, or being more of an all-around player.

Otherwise, you can still build up and take those wild shots with all-new animations, new items, and much of the same core gameplay that looks to be intact from the original.

More of the gameplay and new features can be seen in-depth in the full Nintendo Direct below.

Note: The Mario Strikers segment comes just after No Man’s Sky.

Be sure to stay tuned for the other big announcements coming from February’s Nintendo Direct and other news about Mario Strikers Battle League here at Dexerto!