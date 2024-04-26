GamingStellar Blade

Stellar Blade: Where to find the Prototype Planet Diving Suit

Noelle Corbett
Eve in the Prototype Planet Diving SuitShift Up

Stellar Blade players can unlock an alternate version of Eve’s default outfit called the Prototype Planet Diving Suit. Here’s how to get this skin.

Players have plenty of options for dressing Stellar Blade protagonist, Eve, thanks to the dozens of outfits available in the game. Many of these need to be unlocked, though, encouraging players to explore the world and uncover its secrets.

The Prototype Planet Diving Suit is one of these skins that must be unlocked. This changes up the look of Eve’s default look, the Planet Diving Suit (7th), with orange and glowing green accents on a black bodysuit.

Here’s how Stellar Blade players can add the Prototype Planet Diving Suit to Eve’s wardrobe.

How to get Stellar Blade Prototype Planet Diving Suit

Shift Up

The Prototype Planet Diving Suit can be purchased from Roxanne for x6 Vitcoins once she moves to Xion.

This means the suit won’t be available until later in the game, after you’ve finished the Great Desert’s main objectives and defeated the Unidentified Naytiba boss.

If you’re short on Vitcoin, you can find it throughout the world in loot containers and as a reward for taking down elite enemies. Main quests and side quests also earn you Vitcoin, so just keep playing until you have enough for the Prototype Planet Diving Suit.

So, there you have it, that’s how you can get the Prototype Planet Diving Suit in Stellar Blade. Be sure to check out our Stellar Blade page for all the latest news and guides. 

About The Author

Noelle Corbett

Noelle is a Senior Games Writer for Dexerto who can usually be found playing an RPG. Her favorites include Persona, Pokemon, and DnD. When she isn't writing or gaming, Noelle is probably making silly noises at her dog. She can be reached at noelle.corbett@dexerto.com.

