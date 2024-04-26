Helldivers 2 players invent new enemy and its terrifying

Helldivers 2 players are all about an idea being brought forth for a possible new enemy that could lean into horror in a big way.

A new idea has begun floating around the Helldivers 2 subreddit for a new enemy modeled after Trapdoor Spiders.

These real-life creatures are known for camouflaging themselves in the ground, waiting for their prey to walk by, at which point they will jump out and pull them in to feast.

Given how the Terminids in Helldivers 2 do resemble spiders, the players are making a connection that could really make a terrifying, new enemy to encounter.

There is already basis for an enemy like this in the game, with the Chargers being able to disguise themselves as rocks and other terrain on higher difficulties. This would take that idea even further by having pockets in the ground that people have to look out for.

It seems that the community is both terrified of this idea, but are also fully onboard with it. One user expresses this when they say, “This is a terrible idea and it must happen.”

Another player points to how the Automatons in Helldivers 2 have mines that are scattered around their maps, so this could be the Terminid equivalent.

It can also open the door for teamwork by everyone choosing which teammate will have to wander close to the nests to lure the enemies out for the others to gun down.

This is an idea the fans love and one person even thinks it could be taken further: “… What about some other variants that perhaps dont immediately kill the player but instead trap them and require rescuing from other players?”

There are certainly a lot of possibilities for more enemies to come to Helldivers 2, with plenty of ones from the first game yet to appear, but this original idea is turning some heads.