Manor Lords crashes Steam storefront and servers within an hour of launch

The latest city-building sensation, Manor Lords, made a grand entrance on Steam by crashing the storefront and servers.

Manor Lords was the most wishlisted game on Steam before its highly anticipated early-access release on April 26. With the game now out on PC, the Steam servers are buckling under the pressure of over a hundred thousand players hopping into the game.

Upon its launch, not all players experienced a seamless entry into the game. Several users turned to the official Manor Lords subreddit to express difficulties with purchasing and downloading the game.

Their shared experiences revealed that the massive influx of players had crashed Steam servers and its store, something that the fanbase wasn’t too upset about. Underneath the threads discussing the issues, players praised the game’s creator.

Article continues after ad

“Greg (developer of Manor Lords) must be super nervous. Even as a developer, I cannot imagine what must be going on in his head right now. One dude conquered Steam,” said one Reddit user.

Article continues after ad

Manor Lords currently stands as the 5th most-played game on Steam within the first five hours of its release. That puts it above the likes of popular titles like the recently-updated Fallout 4, Helldivers 2, and Stardew Valley.

Despite releasing on a Friday morning in the United States, thousands of players are pouring in by the hour. That speaks to Manor Lords’ huge potential as more gamers jump in over the weekend.

Article continues after ad

Manor Lords is available on Steam, GOG, and Epic Games at $29.99. It’s also available through Xbox Game Pass, though on PC only.