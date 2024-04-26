Escape from Tarkov Unheard Edition controversy explained: Why players are angry over paywalled PvE mode

Escape from Tarkov players and its developer Battlestate Games are at odds over the announcement of the Unheard Edition which paywalls a previously promised PvE mode and other features. This is the story so far.

Battlestate Games, the company behind Escape from Tarkov, an arena-based looter shooter with millions of active players, released a trailer for the next set of DLC, the Unheard Edition, and content on April 25. The announcement featured access to a new co-op PvE Mode, pay-to-win elements such as more slots on the in-game market, and a hefty $250 price tag.

Escape from Tarkov players are not just uncomfortable with the price tag and pay-to-win elements, but are actively angry as the developer previously promised the new mode would be part of the season pass they purchased with the last edition.

Battlestate Games has since responded to the community, by initially saying the mode wasn’t DLC, and then reversing course slightly to only anger its player base even more.

This outline will showcase the timeline of events, the developer’s response, and how players expressed their outrage.

Escape from Tarkov PvE mode controversy explained

Escape from Tarcov players were told during the rollout of the Edge of Darkness Edition in late 2022 that a purchase of the DLC pack would come with a season pass before it was discontinued in January. The pass from the $150 edition would include all future DLC content and modes like Arena.

However, Battlestate Games has seemingly reversed course on the decision, saying in a social media post that the PvE mode is exclusive to those who purchase the new Unheard Edition. The company’s lead community manager, Daniel Mavlyuberdinov, said in the game’s community Discord that the mode is not considered “downloadable content” and is instead a feature of the new edition.

The news was not received well by players as they immediately voiced their displeasure on Reddit, and sent a horde of spam bots to the Discord.

Did Battlestate Games commit fraud?

Players and internet onlookers have claimed that what Battlestate Games has done by reneging on previously promised content could be considered fraud or a scam. The developer has even been caught changing the language on its website describing what is purchased with the Edge of Darkness Edition.

Battlestate Games Initial description of the Edge of Darkness Edition from 2022.

Battlestate Games The description of the Edge of Darkness Edition as of April 26, 2024.

No lawyers have weighed in on whether the developer could potentially be sued for potential. One Tarkov player, however, has published step-by-step instructions for how players can file a complaint to the United Kingdom government, where the company is incorporated, for potentially violating consumer rights laws and false advertising.

Battlestate Game’s response to Escape from Tarkov controversy

Initially, players only had the community manager’s response to go off of from the developer. The Battelstate Games social media account instead tried to dunk on rival title Arena Breakout Infinite the day of the controversy, who took a shot at Tarkov while promoting its own gameplay following the initial outcry.

The developer did not address players’ concerns until April 26 when it said on Reddit that Edge of Darkness owners would get access to some features from the new edition. Players with the season pass will get increased perks and the ability to skip quests for free, as well as access to the PvE mode and high-priority matching for six months.

The community has not received the response well, as players in the announcement thread are incensed that they will only get temporary access to the new mode.

“Dude. Wdym ‘6 months’ are you joking? Give us PERMANENT access to the DLC you PROMISED us you would,” the top comment said.

Other players in the thread have also speculated that the temporary “high-priority matching” access could also mean Battlestate Games could paywall fast game queue times in the future.

This article will be updated as the story develops.