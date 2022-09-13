Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway: Release date, trailer, platforms & more

Chaotic racing game, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway makes a reappearance, this time with more characters and a lot more slime. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title.
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway is a racing game filled with all things Nickelodeon. It’s got recognizable characters, unique vehicles, fantastic maps, and a lot of slime and chaos. Now a new title has been announced it’s time to delve into what we know about Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway.
Thanks to the trailer and the confirmed release date, fans now know a lot more about the upcoming title and can get prepared for the madness that is to come. Here’s everything we know about the game ahead of launch.
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway release date
Thanks to the official announce trailer it has been confirmed that Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway will be released on October 14, 2022.
Trailer
The trailer for the game explores battles in Bikini Bottom, lots of slime, and some well-loved Nickelodeon characters. Check it out below:
Platforms
During the trailer, it was confirmed that Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway will be released on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
This means you get to enjoy the race on a plethora of handheld devices and consoles.
Confirmed characters
Considering one of the main aspects of Slime Speedway is the nostalgic and well-loved characters, it comes as no surprise that we will be meeting some new and old faces. Here are the currently announced characters coming to the racing threequel:
- Tommy Pickles
- Chuckie Finster
- Angelica Pickles
- Reptar
- Purple Reptar
- Susie Carmichael
- Ren Hoek
- Stimpy J. Cat
- Powdered Toast Man
- Rocko Rama
- Oblina
- Arnold Shortman
- Helga Pataki
- Gerald Johanssen
- CatDog
- SpongeBob SquarePants
- Patrick Star
- Sandy Cheeks
- Squidward Tentacles
- Zim
- GIR
- Jimmy Neutron
- Cindy Cortex
- Jenny Wakeman
- Danny Phantom
- Aang
- Toph Beifong
- Zuko
- Korra
- Lincoln Loud
- Lucy Loud
- Clyde McBride
- Leonardo
- Donatello
- Michelangelo
- Raphael
- April O’Neil
- Garfield
- Odie
- JoJo Siwa
