Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway: Release date, trailer, platforms & more

Chaotic racing game, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway makes a reappearance, this time with more characters and a lot more slime. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway is a racing game filled with all things Nickelodeon. It’s got recognizable characters, unique vehicles, fantastic maps, and a lot of slime and chaos. Now a new title has been announced it’s time to delve into what we know about Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway.

Thanks to the trailer and the confirmed release date, fans now know a lot more about the upcoming title and can get prepared for the madness that is to come. Here’s everything we know about the game ahead of launch.

Bamtang Games Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway will be a chaotic race adventure filled with Nickelodeon stars.

Thanks to the official announce trailer it has been confirmed that Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway will be released on October 14, 2022.

Trailer

The trailer for the game explores battles in Bikini Bottom, lots of slime, and some well-loved Nickelodeon characters. Check it out below:

Platforms

During the trailer, it was confirmed that Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway will be released on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

This means you get to enjoy the race on a plethora of handheld devices and consoles.

Confirmed characters

Considering one of the main aspects of Slime Speedway is the nostalgic and well-loved characters, it comes as no surprise that we will be meeting some new and old faces. Here are the currently announced characters coming to the racing threequel:

Tommy Pickles

Chuckie Finster

Angelica Pickles

Reptar

Purple Reptar

Susie Carmichael

Ren Hoek

Stimpy J. Cat

Powdered Toast Man

Rocko Rama

Oblina

Arnold Shortman

Helga Pataki

Gerald Johanssen

CatDog

SpongeBob SquarePants

Patrick Star

Sandy Cheeks

Squidward Tentacles

Zim

GIR

Jimmy Neutron

Cindy Cortex

Jenny Wakeman

Danny Phantom

Aang

Toph Beifong

Zuko

Korra

Lincoln Loud

Lucy Loud

Clyde McBride

Leonardo

Donatello

Michelangelo

Raphael

April O’Neil

Garfield

Odie

JoJo Siwa

