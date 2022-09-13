GamingGaming

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 Slime Speedway: Release date, trailer, platforms & more

Jessica Filby
Nickelodeon racing gameBamtang Games

Chaotic racing game, Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway makes a reappearance, this time with more characters and a lot more slime. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway is a racing game filled with all things Nickelodeon. It’s got recognizable characters, unique vehicles, fantastic maps, and a lot of slime and chaos. Now a new title has been announced it’s time to delve into what we know about Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway.

Thanks to the trailer and the confirmed release date, fans now know a lot more about the upcoming title and can get prepared for the madness that is to come. Here’s everything we know about the game ahead of launch.

Contents:

Jimmy Neutron racingBamtang Games
Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway will be a chaotic race adventure filled with Nickelodeon stars.

Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway release date

Thanks to the official announce trailer it has been confirmed that Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway will be released on October 14, 2022.

Trailer

The trailer for the game explores battles in Bikini Bottom, lots of slime, and some well-loved Nickelodeon characters. Check it out below:

Platforms

During the trailer, it was confirmed that Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3: Slime Speedway will be released on the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

This means you get to enjoy the race on a plethora of handheld devices and consoles.

Confirmed characters

Considering one of the main aspects of Slime Speedway is the nostalgic and well-loved characters, it comes as no surprise that we will be meeting some new and old faces. Here are the currently announced characters coming to the racing threequel:

  • Tommy Pickles
  • Chuckie Finster
  • Angelica Pickles
  • Reptar
  • Purple Reptar
  • Susie Carmichael
  • Ren Hoek
  • Stimpy J. Cat
  • Powdered Toast Man
  • Rocko Rama
  • Oblina
  • Arnold Shortman
  • Helga Pataki
  • Gerald Johanssen
  • CatDog
  • SpongeBob SquarePants
  • Patrick Star
  • Sandy Cheeks
  • Squidward Tentacles
  • Zim
  • GIR
  • Jimmy Neutron
  • Cindy Cortex
  • Jenny Wakeman
  • Danny Phantom
  • Aang
  • Toph Beifong
  • Zuko
  • Korra
  • Lincoln Loud
  • Lucy Loud
  • Clyde McBride
  • Leonardo
  • Donatello
  • Michelangelo
  • Raphael
  • April O’Neil
  • Garfield
  • Odie
  • JoJo Siwa

