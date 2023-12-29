Fortnite Rocket Racing leak hints at “harder” Death Race mode

Fortnite Rocket Racing leak hints at “harder” Death Race modeEpic Games
A new Fortnite leak claims Rocket Racing will receive a “harder” Death Race mode at some point in the future.
Fortnite Chapter 5 introduced three new modes to the experience – LEGO, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing. Rocket League developer Psyonix built the latter of the three, rolling out a fully-fledged racing mode for the popular online title.
But before the Rocket Racing name made the rounds, another title cropped up courtesy of iFireMonkey – Death Race. According to the leaker, Death Race constituted a mode within the then-unnamed racing suite.
Not much was known about the mode within a mode, but new details have surfaced thanks to another reputable dataminer.
Fortnite leak claims Rocket Racing will receive a “harder” mode
Fortnite dataminer BeastFNCreative has shared the first details about the new racing mode Pysonix is working on. Reportedly, the previously outed Death Race mode will “make the track harder to complete by placing objects like spikes” in the road that will kick other drivers into walls.
What’s more, “several other deadly obstacles” will further heighten the moment-to-moment action, though the specifics remain under lock and key.
In a subsequent post, BeastFNCreative (via SpushFNBR) shared footage of “one of the first Death Race maps” known as Wedge. The video showcases an early build of the map, yet offers an interesting look at what’s to come.
As of writing, Epic Games has yet to formally announce Death Race. A potential release date and other noteworthy details remain unknown as a result, though it’s worth noting that SpushFNBR claims the content could be “coming soon.”
Should the above prove accurate, Fortnite’s growing Rocket Racing community will have plenty to look forward to in the months ahead.