The Crew Motorfest: Release date, platforms, trailers, more

The Crew Motorfest is the third iteration of Ubisoft’s high-velocity racing series. The third game is speeding its way onto multiple formats and our handy hub has all the info you need.

Alongside other fierce competitors such as Forza Motorsport and Gran Turismo, The Crew Motorfest represents Ubisoft’s high-speed rival in the chase for racing supremacy. Hoping to learn from the previous two titles, Motorfest certainly looks like it’s stepping up to the plate.

Article continues after ad

Set in Hawaii, the hot tropics and glorious locales are set to provide a stunning backdrop for another round of intense, tarmac-screeching action. The Crew Motorfest is Ubisoft’s most ambitious step forward for their racing starlet and we’ve collated all the handy info you need about the game right here.

Ubisoft

Contents

Ubisoft Forward 2023 confirmed that The Crew Motorfest will get the green light and release on September 14, 2023.

It will be all engines go for the racer as it looks to wow gamers as the year heads toward a busy Holiday period. The game could always be delayed though, so we’ll keep you updated with any unforeseen circumstances that befall the title.

Article continues after ad

The Crew Motorfest: Platforms

The Crew Motorfest is looking at a wider release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

It ticks off most of the major boxes, the only notable exception sadly being for Nintendo Switch owners, as it has not yet been announced for the platform.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The Crew Motorfest: Trailers

It seems a long time ago now, but it was back on January 31, 2023, that Ubisoft announced The Crew Motorfest with a quick teaser trailer!

A meaty look at the game arrived during Ubisoft Forward 2023 with a proper look at gameplay.

Article continues after ad

The Crew Motorfest: Gameplay

A ton of high-profile manufacturers are back in The Crew Motorfest as it looks to balance the furious flow of both day and night-time racing.

There will also be a litany of vehicle types from top-of-the-range sports cars to off-road monsters as you travel across traditional roads, rugged surfaces, and much more.

That wraps up everything you need to about Ubisoft’s The Crew Motorfest. For a juicy look at other massive games coming in 2023 and beyond, take a look at our other gaming hubs:

Article continues after ad

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Final Fantasy 16 | Assassin’s Creed Mirage | The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | | Wolverine | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | Dragon Age 4 | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake | Counter-Strike 2 | Mortal Kombat 1 | AEW: Fight Forever | Crash Team Rumble | Starfield | EA Sports FC | Alan Wake 2 | Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown