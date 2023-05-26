Foamstars: Trailers, platforms, Square Enix, Splatoon comparison, more

Square Enix’s Foamstars took many off-guard when it was announced at the PlayStation Showcase 2023. If you’re also curious about the new multiplayer title, we’ve got information on its format, platforms, and more.

You would’ve been forgiven for questioning Foamstar as being a Square Enix creation. However, this is the reality of the situation. It’s not your typical JRPG that the company is known for a la Final Fantasy. Instead, it’s a chaotic 4v4 third-person shooter, online multiplayer title.

Article continues after ad

It’s potentially inspired by Nintendo’s Splatoon and has even drawn criticism from its fans. But in any event, the first look of the game whet the appetite of multiplayer-loving enthusiasts. We seem to be in the formative stages of the game’s development, so this is an early look at what’s going on with Foamstars.

Contents

Square Enix

At this moment in time, no, we do not know when Foamstar is expected to be released. Square Enix has focused on presenting their product first and foremost, and we expect to see a lot more from the game in the coming months.

Article continues after ad

The company has a lot going on with Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy Rebirth, so there’s every chance that Square Enix will hold off until 2024.

Foamstar: Platforms

It’s an exclusive affair for Foamstar as the official announcement trailer and website have outed the game as being for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This obviously means that there is no Xbox, PC, or Switch port planned. Things are always subject to change, and we’ll update this article with any future updates.

Article continues after ad

Foamstar: Gameplay & format

Foamstar looks to be a 4v4 battle featuring an array of larger-than-life characters in flashy maps. The initial footage suggests that it will be like Splatoon in that players need to cover the map in foam to claim victory for their team.

Each character seems to have a unique weapon with different capabilities, cool abilities, and even mini modes of transportation to speed up the process.

Foamstar: Trailer

As we alluded to earlier, the PlayStation Showcase 2023 ended up being the first public appearance for Foamstars. You can check it out in its entirety here.

Article continues after ad

If your desire to get stuck into this multiplayer madness has left you foaming at the mouth, then check out more gaming hubs in the meantime:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 | Final Fantasy 16 | Assassin’s Creed Mirage | The Elder Scrolls 6 | GTA 6 | | Wolverine | KOTR Remake | Wonder Woman | DokeV | Dragon Age 4 | Avatar Frontiers of Pandora | Metal Gear Solid 3 Remake | Counter-Strike 2 | Mortal Kombat 1 | AEW: Fight Forever | Crash Team Rumble | Diablo 4 | Starfield | EA Sports FC | Alan Wake 2