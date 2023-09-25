Every Spider-Man comic, movie & game in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 timeline

Spider-Man 2 sees the wall-crawler finally return, but he’s already had a full and varied timeline of events.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has been in the works for years, but fans of the complete timeline know there’s way more to the franchise than just two games.

After years of waiting, Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is finally coming out on October 20. Fans have been waiting for seemingly an eternity for this game, with many greatly anticipating the film’s take on Venom.

There’s still not a lot known about the game. Hands-on sequences and trailers only recently started releasing, and Kraven was only revealed as a major villain a few months ago.

Despite this, there’s still plenty of content that ties into Insomniac’s take on the wallcrawler. If you’re looking for a complete Marvel’s Spider-Man timeline, you’re going to have to set aside more than a couple of days.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 timeline: Every comic, movie & game in chronological order

Before Spider-Man 2 releases, you might want to replay everything so far, so here’s every comic, movie, and video game that ties into Marvel’s Spider-Man 2’s timeline.

Insomniac The novel Marvel’s Spider-Man: Hostile Takeover sets the stage for Spidey and Kingpin’s fight.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Hostile Takeover

Hostile Takeover is a prequel novel set just before the original game. It’s mostly focused on Spidey’s efforts to take down Kingpin, leading into the game’s opening sequence.

There are a couple of notable additions to the game. For one, Spider-Man faces Blood Spider. The original comic Blood Spider was a mostly gag villain who had been trained by Taskmaster to emulate Spider-Man and was last seen getting beat up by Daredevil.

On a grander level, the novel introduces an Insomniac version of Echo. She is still Kingpin’s adopted daughter in this universe, though this version believes Spider-Man killed her father.

Marvel / Insomniac Games Marvel’s Spider-Man released in 2018.

Marvel’s Spider-Man & Marvel’s Spider-Man: City at War

It feels a little redundant to point this one out, but here we are. Marvel’s Spider-Man is the game that kicks off Insomniac’s Spider-Man universe.

Whether you play the original PS4 release or the PS5 remaster with the face that everyone is still mad about, the game is a modern classic. The open-world adventure introduces a sensational take on Marvel’s Webbed Wonder and brand-new takes on characters like Doctor Octopus and Miles Morales.

The game features dozens of costumes, hundreds of Easter eggs, and some of the best story-telling and voice acting on PlayStation. Sure, some people had to look past a couple of lackluster water puddles, but Marvel’s Spider-Man eventually came out on top. If playing the game is something you don’t have time for, there’s always the comic adaptation City at War, which expands on some moments from the game.

Marvel Comics Spider-Man makes his Velocity armor to help stop a new Speed Demon.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Velocity

Released in 2019, Velocity is a sequel set after the game’s events but prior to the DLC campaign. The five-issue comic series also canonizes the game’s iconic Velocity suit designed by Adi Granov.

The story initially deals with Spidey having to face off against the Swarm, a sentient being made of bees. With the game’s Advanced suit not up to the task of withstanding bee stings, Spider-Man makes a new, armored suit for fighting bigger villains.

In addition to Swarm, the comic introduces an Insomniac take on the Marvel villain Speed Demon. In this continuity, Speed Demon is the daughter of a victim of Osborn’s genetic trials, gaining super speed and masquerading as a ghost to protect her father. Spidey manages to help her at the cost of his Velocity suit, with Haley adopting a new costume at the story’s end.

Insomniac Spidey helps his ex Black Cat in The City That Never Sleeps.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps & Marvel’s Spider-Man: The Black Cat Strikes

If the main campaign’s hours of content weren’t enough for you, The City That Never Sleeps will certainly scratch that itch. This DLC consists of three separate stories: The Heist, Turf Wars, and Silver Lining.

The three campaigns tell a running narrative that puts some characters in interesting places ahead of the game’s sequels. It introduces Hammerhead and Black Cat, as well as setting up Yuri Watanabe’s transformation into the villain Wraith.

The City That Never Sleeps got a somewhat mixed reception, but fans still loved the additional content nonetheless. While the entirety of the DLC was not adapted in comic form, the first chapter was. 2020’s The Black Cat Strikes adapts The Heist into a five-issue story that expands on Spider-Man and Black Cat’s relationship.

Insomniac Miles Morales’ early days as Spider-Man are detailed in the novel Wings of Fury.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Wings of Fury

Taking place after City That Never Sleeps, Wings of Fury focuses more on Miles than it does Peter. The two Spider-Men work side by side, marking the first time fans saw them in action together.

Wings of Fury highlights the early training sessions of Miles under Peter’s tutelage, establishing their mentor and mentee relationship. It also pits Miles against his first big supervillain as The Vulture escapes the Raft.

Though she doesn’t appear and is not referenced in the spin-off game, the book also introduces Vulture’s grandfather, Starling. Starling is a relatively recent comic book character who has been Miles’ love interest for the past several years, trying to be heroic despite her grandfather’s villainous past.

Marvel comics Spider-Man faced the multiverse and learned about Spider-Cop in Spider-Geddon.

Spider-Geddon

It’s not entirely clear where in the Spider-Man timeline this one takes place, but it is sometime after the events of the first game. This version of Peter helps during the Spider-Geddon event, meeting various Spider-Men, including the 616 Peter Parker and the Superior Spider-Man.

The appearance marks the first time Insomniac’s Spidey was integrated into the canon. The event also confirms Marvel’s Spider-Man is set on Earth-1048, which carries over into later appearances.

The interaction with Superior Spider-Man is particularly interesting, given the relationship between Peter and Otto. More than that, though, the 616 version of Superior Spider-Man is able to sneak a message to the Earth-1048 Otto, potentially giving Insomniac the chance to do their take on Superior Spider-Man.

Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

While it is the second installment of the franchise, it’s important to note that Spider-Man: Miles Morales is not a sequel but rather a spin-off. With Peter and MJ in Symkaria following the events of The City That Never Sleeps, Miles has to step up as the sole Spider-Man in New York.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales was viewed as a step up from the previous game. It supplemented Peter’s tech-based combat with Miles’ bioelectric Venom and focused on building a rich world with Miles interacting with the people on a much more grounded level.

The story sees Miles facing a childhood friend who has become The Tinkerer, the leader of an underground resistance. The game defines Miles as his own Spider-Man, setting up for the friendship and eventual rift he and Peter face in the upcoming Spider-Man 2.

Marvel Comics In a Free Comic Book Day prequel, Miles and Peter contend with Tarantula and The Hood.

Free Comic Book Day: Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2 has been a long time coming, but the story started to sneak through on Free Comic Book Day 2023. This one-shot was offered for free as part of the event, establishing where everyone is before the game.

Returning from Symkaria, MJ is dealing with her report on the war flopping while Miles and Peter are starting to formulate their partnership. The story is mostly self-contained, focusing on the two Spider-Men facing off against The Hood. Here, he’s not a supernatural villain but rather uses tech and wits in an effort to try and summon mystical elements to save his dying mother.

While the story doesn’t touch on Venom, Kraven, or any of the other baddies slated for the game, it focuses on the more mundane issues the two heroes face. It does, however, make one important story change, ending with J. Jonah Jameson leaving his podcast to buy back the Daily Bugle.

Sony Pictures The Insomniac Spider-Man met even more Spider-people in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Sure, it’s all about Miles, Gwen and Spider-Man 2099 in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, but there are plenty of other Spider characters who appear. Insomniac’s Spidey appears, too, for a fun cameo.

Blink, and you’ll miss it, but he’s there. The Spider-Man of Earth-1048 is seen speaking to a few other Spider-Men, with Yuri Lowenthal even providing the voice.

Beyond that, the game also gets a nod. Miles’ roommate, Ganke, can be seen playing Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 in his dorm room at the beginning of the film, making its timeline placement a little meta.

Insomniac Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

It feels like it’s been an eternity since it was announced, but Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is almost upon us. Slated for an October 20 release, the game has reportedly gone gold – meaning it’s all but guaranteed to release in time.

There’s a host of villains we know about for the game already, like Kraven the Hunter and Wraith. But there’s no denying the main appeal is Venom, and fans can’t wait to get their hands on him.

We know Peter will get the Black Suit, but that’s about it. Though the previous game implied Harry Osborn would become Venom’s host, it’s far from a guarantee. Fans won’t have to wait long to find out the truth, though.

Marvel’s Wolverine

This one might actually have been an eternity ago. Marvel’s Wolverine was first announced in 2021 at the same PlayStation Showcase that gave fans the first look at Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, though we don’t know when exactly in the timeline it takes place.

Mum’s been the word since the reveal. Development has reportedly been chugging along, but not much else has been revealed.

What we do know is the game will definitively be set on Earth-1048, according to a PlayStation Blog post. Beyond that, the only thing fans can say for certainty is that Wolverine will be starring in it.