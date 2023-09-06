Taylor Swift fans unearth easter egg in Marvel’s Spider-Man game

An eagle-eyed Swiftie recently discovered a hidden Taylor Swift and Cornelia Street easter egg in Marvel’s Spider-Man.

Marvel’s Spider-Man and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are both packed to the brim with easter eggs. Those who pay close enough attention will spot references to several Marvel heroes and villains, including the likes of Doctor Strange, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Sandman.

However, it appears a few surprises still lie tucked away. And there’s one, in particular, that many players wouldn’t think twice about looking into.

While watching her husband play Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered on PS5, one woman made a special request that led to an incredible find.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is hiding an awesome Taylor Swift easter egg

TikTok user Taylor Selby says that while watching her husband play Marvel’s Spider-Man, she asked him to visit Cornelia Street in Manhattan. Famously, Taylor Swift once resided on this street and even wrote a song named after it.

Given developer Insomniac Games’ incredible attention to detail, it’s hardly a surprise that the location can be found in-game. There’s one problem, though. In Marvel’s Spider-Man, Cornelia Street intersects with 13th Street – a geographic inaccuracy. In reality, Bleecker Street and West 4th Street surround Cornelia.

So where does the 13 come from? It’s Taylor Swift’s lucky number. As the TikToker pointed out in their caption, “Whoever made this game is a swiftie.”

Needless to say, Swifties are more than pleased that this Spider-Man and Taylor Swift easter egg has been uncovered.

Wrote one person in response to the above post, “Hold on. The real Cornelia st does not intersect with 13th Street. What Swiftie intern put this in?!” Said someone else, “13th and Cornelia? yeah one of the devs is fs a swiftie.”

Since it’s been confirmed that Manhattan will feature in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, it’s possible Swifties will come across the reference yet again.

The long-awaited Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel hits PS5 this fall on October 20.