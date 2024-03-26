Grab this PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle at all time low price before it disappears

Sony dropped the PS5 Slim Digital with Spider-Man 2 bundle to its lowest-ever price earlier this month, but if you haven’t snagged the deal yet, this is your last chance.

The PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle is available at an all-time low price on multiple platforms, including Best Buy, Amazon, and GameStop. The bundle is listed on these stores for $399. However, this deal won’t last long as Sony will offer the discount only until March 31.

As of writing this, PS5 Slim stocks are readily available on Amazon, Best Buy, and GameStop, so you can choose which store you want to get it from. Do note that you’re getting the digital version of the console with this deal, which means you’ll need to get the disc drive separately.

If you want a standard disc-based PS5 Slim with Spider-Man 2, you can get it from Best Buy for $449. The same bundle is 20% off on Amazon.

Sony’s PS5 Slim debuted as a mid-cycle refresh in October 2023. As the name suggests, it’s a slimmer alternative to the 2020 model. It also comes with 1TB storage and a detachable Blu-ray drive. Simply put, it brings all the goodness of the PS5 in a considerably compact build.

The console can smoothly run Marvel’s Spider-Man 2— a 2023 action-adventure game developed by Insomniac Games, which received 4 out of 5 stars in our review. Dexerto’s gaming editor Patrick Dane praised its compelling narrative and fresh features.

