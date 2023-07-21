Spider-Man 2 story: When does the game take place?

Wondering when Spider-Man 2 takes place? Well, here’s everything you need to know about the timeline and plot setting for the upcoming Insomniac title.

Get ready to swing back into action as New York’s friendly neighborhood makes a return in Spider-Man 2 for the PlayStation 5 as an exclusive title. Following in the footsteps of its critically acclaimed predecessor, Spider-Man 2 is set to provide fans with an immersive experience using next-gen graphics and enhanced gameplay mechanics.

Over the past few months, fans have seen a number of reveals concerning the gameplay, villains, and storyline of the highly anticipated successor to the first two games in the series. At SDCC 2023, the story trailer was finally unveiled, as fans saw the return of Miles and Peter’s webslingers alongside the introduction of Harry Osborn.

The trailer also provided the first look of the game’s antagonist, Venom. While the major plot of Spider-Man 2 has yet to be revealed, fans are already curious about the game’s timeframe and when the events take place.

Here’s everything we know about Spider-Man 2’s plot timeline.

Insomniac Games/Marvel Venom is going to play a crucial role in the game.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 story timeline details

When speaking with Press Start, Spider-Man 2’s creative director Brian Intihar confirmed that the game’s events would occur roughly 10 months after those of the Miles Morales game. Intihar continued by saying that at this point, Peter and Miles make a fantastic duo.

When asked to elaborate on the timeline, Intihar said, “It’s about 10 months after the events of Miles Morales, so Miles has kind of gone through his journey to understand what kind of Spider-Man he wants to be and he and Peter are a great team. And that’s kind of where we kick things off at the beginning of this game.”

Given that the first Spider-Man game took place in 2018–19 and that Miles Morales’ story takes place in late 2020, the next game will be set in 2021, with a 10-month gap between it and its predecessor.

Insomniac Games/Marvel Harry Osborn will be introduced in Spider-Man 2 and is a key character in the rumored plot.

Although the gameplay trailer revealed that six months had passed before Kraven the Hunter arrived in New York from the jungle, it should be noted that by that time, Peter had already donned the Symbiote Suit. Moreover, it seems that by then a certain amount of time had passed leading up to the actual events almost a year after the second game in the Insomniac series.

The upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 will continue the journey of Peter and Miles trying to save the city of New York, following their individual plots after the first two games. While the game’s tagline says: “Be Greater. Together”, players are still figuring out the details from all the reveals about the main plot.

That’s all we know about the timeline of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, along with a few speculations. As more becomes clear, we will update you here on the latest info about the plot of the upcoming title.

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 releases on October 20, 2023, on PlayStation 5.

