Insomniac hacker leaks full Wolverine PS5 gameplay in major company exposé

Insomniac Games’ upcoming Wolverine PS5 game has just been hit with a huge wave of leaks, hackers revealig gameplay footage, the full cast, and more.

Insomniac Games has just been the victims of a massive leak, with footage and plot details for their next big project, Wolverine, being shared online.

The devs have found themselves on the resurgence after finding massive success with their recent Spider-Man games. Set to follow this year’s Spider-Man 2, we knew a Wolverine project was in the works, however, beyond a brief teaser trailer, not much had been revealed or shown about the upcoming game.

That is, until this new leak surfaced online on December 18, 2023. The leaked footage shows off gameplay that includes combat as well as Wolverine climbing up and on walls and beating up villains using his signature adamantium claws.

Insomniac / Marvel Wolverine is the next big game from Insomniac.

The leak also revealed that stealth will be a big aspect of the gameplay, with the character learning how to hide in bushes and track his prey in true Wolverine fashion.

Similarly, the character will be able to utilize his heightened scenes to aid in his combat and tracking, with advanced hearing, smell, and more.

Later on in the leaked footage, Wolverine can also be seen wielding a Katana-like sword and fighting against some sort of warrior, further proof that the game will likely include combat in Japan.

The locations that Wolverine will travel throughout the game have also been revealed, with Alaska, Avalon, Canada, Japan, and Madripoor all being listed as playable areas.

Marvel Comics Wolverine is one of the most popular Marvel characters of all time

Further leaks of upcoming concept art also reveal that the game will include other well-known heroes, namely the X-Men. Given that Wolverine has also had a big role to play in the superhero group, featuring other members such as Mystique implies that the Wolverine world will take place in a world filled with other mutants.

Paving the way for other potential X-Men games in the future, one of which was mentioned in the leaks, targeting a 2030 release.

Wolverine PS5 game cast leaked

Lastly, the leaks also reveal the cast for the games, with Australian actor Liam McIntyre, best known for voicing JD Fenix in the recent Gears of War games, will take on the role of the titular hero Wolverine.

As well as this, the other cast members who will reportedly feature in the game include.

Noga Wind as Leech

Pragathi Guruprasad as Davina

Kelly Hu will as Jessán Hoan

Nicole Pacent as Raven Darkholm (Mystique)

Debra Wilson as Callisto

Raphael Korkhill as Arkady Rossovich (Omega Red)

Brett Gipson as Viktor Creed (Sabretooth)

Troy Baker as Nathaniel Essex (Sinister)

The leaked voice cast also reveals that the Wolverine will feature a second protagonist in Jean Grey. The iconic mutant will be voiced by Krizia Bajos with this game marking the first time the character will be a playable lead in a video game.

