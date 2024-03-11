PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 bundle drops to historic low price

The PS5 Slim and Spider-Man 2 bundle has had its price dropped at several stores to $399, making it the lowest price since Black Friday.

Sony has – without any fanfare – dropped the price of its PS5 Slim Digital consoles until March 31. Across multiple stores, the Spider-Man 2 bundle has dropped to $399, including Gamestop and Best Buy. On Amazon, the current listing doesn’t even feature a price drop, squarely landing it at $399.

You’ll also find the deal at Walmart, so your choice of store is up to you – or where the stock remains.

The console is the Digital Version, so you’ll need to get the disc drive separate to use your discs.

For those who want a disc-based system, you can save 20% on Amazon on the same bundle.

The PS5 Slim launched last year, phasing out the original model entirely. It cuts off a few inches from the size but still retains that now iconic silhouette. Joining it, of course, is a copy of Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

It picks up sometime after the events of the Miles Morales game, with both Spider-Men working together to tackle an alien threat – Venom. In our review, we scored it a 4/5, praising its updates and fresh features brought into the sequel.

Insomniac Games

The price drop is slightly unprecedented this early in the year. However, Sony did announce recently that they are considering the console in the late stages of the generation. Whether this is a soft launch of a new price tag or not, it’s a killer saving regardless.

PS5s have rarely come down in price outside of major sales periods, with the best deals still being in the last Black Friday. Before this, we saw the lowest being just $50, while this knocks off a total of $100.

The PS5 has a bounty of games you should dive into, with one we’re particularly excited about being the exclusive Stellar Blade.

