New Spider-Man 2099 series pits Spider-Verse star against Marvel’s scariest monsters

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse breakout star Spider-Man 2099 is getting a new mini-series from Marvel Comics.

The Across the Spider-Verse star returns to comics in Miguel O’Hara: Spider-Man 2099, a new series pitting the future Spidey against Marvel’s scariest monsters.

Spider-Man 2099 was one of the most prominent aspects of the biggest Marvel film in 2023. Despite this, the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse star has been laying low in comics.

Miguel last turned up in the Spider-Man 2099: Exodus and Spider-Man 2099: Dark Genesis duology, titles which reestablished the futuristic web-slinger. Still, he’s been noticeably absent from Marvel’s publishing calendar, not having headlined his own ongoing since his last series wrapped in 2017.

Miguel’s on his way back for a new Spider-Man 2099 series to kick off 2024. While he may not be getting the new ongoing series that longtime fans want, he is getting an exciting adventure with some of Marvel’s most memorable monsters.

Spider-Man 2099 flights Marvel’s monsters in new Marvel Comics event

Announced today via Marvel, Miguel O’Hara: Spider-Man 2099 is a five-week event taking place in January. The story continues the efforts to revitalize the 2099 line, which has undergone something of a soft reboot following the various Spider-Verse events and Miguel’s adventures in the present day.

The book pits Miguel against 2099 interpretations of Marvel’s greatest horror icons, including Marvel Zombie 2099, Dracula, Werewolf by 2099, Terror Inc., and Man-Thing. In addition, he’ll be fighting side-by-side with Blade 2099 and Moon Knight 2099.

Marvel Comics Across the Spider-Verse star Spider-Man 2099 is fighting Marvel monsters in his new series.

While most of the characters appear to be new, the new Spider-Man 2099 series could potentially mark the return of Moon Knight 2099, a character who has not been seen since the original run of the 2099 universe ended in 1998’s 2099: Manifest Destiny. That Moon Knight saved the universe after pleading with The Watcher to let the Fantastic Four survive.

Starting with 1992’s Spider-Man 2099 #1, the Marvel 2099 line was intended to tell stories featuring heroes in the far-off future. Darker and often times more cynical than the main universe stories, the line consisted of new takes on heroes like the X-Men, Punisher, Doctor Doom, and more.

While the line maintained a degree of popularity, Spider-Man 2099 was always the breakout star. The line ended in 1998 with a revived Captain America carrying Mjolnir and saving the universe. While many of the characters fell into obscurity, some have managed to find some life outside of the line’s run, such as Punisher 2099 joining the Savage Avengers.

Miguel O’Hara: Spider-Man 2099 #1 hits stands on January 3. The month could be the start of a big year for alternate Spider-Men, as the relaunched Ultimate Spider-Man hits shelves in January as well.

