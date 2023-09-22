Spider-Man 2 actor wants fans to finally “get over” Peter’s face change

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 actor Yuri Lownethal hopes players will finally “get over” the Peter Parker face change.

In announcing Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered for PS5, developer Insomniac delivered news that upset a contingent of fans. Peter Parker’s face model, John Bubniak, was being replaced by Ben Jordan.

According to a PlayStation Blog post from the studio, Jordan provided a “better match to Peter Parker/Spider-Man actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial capture.” Some players accepted the new look and pressed on; others were livid, believing – without proof – that the update was meant to better reflect Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the MCU.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

With Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 just around the corner, Lowenthal has once more addressed the matter. This time, though, the actor’s telling the audience to finally move on.

Spider-Man 2 actor is tired of talking about Peter Parker’s face

Comicbook.com recently spoke with Yuri Lowenthal about Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. When asked if it took him long to adjust to the new face model, Lowenthal said he personally had no trouble.

He told the outlet, “The performance was the same for me. I got over it as soon as they said ‘Hey, we wanna make this change so that the facial animation is better.’ I said ‘I’m all in!’ I don’t care if he looks like a goblin. If my performance is better, then I’m in.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Sony

Lowenthal recognizes, however, that some haven’t gotten over the change. “Some people will never get over it,” he added. Either way, the actor’s tired of having this particular conversation.

“The one positive thing I take away from this experience is that people connected emotionally so hard and so deeply in the first game that they’re mad when they feel that person changes. I can only be so mad about that because it worked, not the change thing, but you connected with the character which is great. Now, get over it.”

Article continues after ad

Interestingly, Peter Parker has yet another major change coming up for the sequel, having been infected by the symbiote. Spider-Man 2 gameplay from several months ago showcased Peter in action while donning the iconic black suit. And it looks like he’s adjusting well to his newfound abilities.

Article continues after ad

Fans can take a much closer look at it all when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 drops on October 20 for PS5.