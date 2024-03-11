All Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 suits, styles and how to get them

All Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 suits, styles and how to get themInsomniac Games
With Peter being all cranky thanks to the Symbiote, we wonder how much play-time you’ll get with him.
Are you on a quest to uncover every suit Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has to offer, or perhaps you’re seeking that particular suit from your top movie? Here, we’ve detailed all the suits featured in Insomniac’s sequel.
The variety of suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is akin to a vibrant tapestry of Spidey’s storied past, encapsulating films, animations, and comics. Spider-Man has sported a plethora of unique suits over the years. Although Insomniac hasn’t included them all, you will find more than enough to satisfy your curiosity.
Just because you’re taking on the likes of Venom, Kraven, the Lizard, and a whole host of other villains, doesn’t mean you can’t look great doing it. Especially if you could be sporting your favorite suit from your favorite film or comics run. For me personally, I always liked the suit from the Amazing Spider-Man 1. However, you’re favorites are bound to be included here too.
So, are you wondering how to unlock your favorite suit, or just want to see all the suits on display? Worry not. We have you covered. Here are all the suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and how to unlock them.
How many suits are there in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?
In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there are 80 suits in total. That equates to 40 for Peter Parker and 40 for Miles Morales. These span across movies and comics, as well as a couple of creations from Insomniac itself.
There are also two DLC suits, one per character, called the Fly N’ Fresh suits. They launch in early access from March 7, 2024 through April 5, 2024, for $4.99, but as a part of that launch, PlayStation will donate 100% of the purchase price in the US to Gameheads, an organization that empowers low-income youth to thrive in the video games industry.
That’s a lot of suits, but it’s actually only the tip of the iceberg. For every suit in the game, (that isn’t story-specific or from a movie), there are three extra styles to go with it. This means there are hundreds of different suits, and a ton of choices to find the right Spider-Man for you, be you playing Peter Parker or Miles Morales.
Peter Parker Spider-Man Suits
Here are all of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man suits, how to get them, their cost, and if the suit comes with any extra styles.
|Suit Name
|How to get
|Suit Cost
|Does it have extra Styles
|Advanced Suit 2.0
|Default
|N/A
|Yes
|Classic Suit
|Default
|N/A
|Yes
|Scarlet III Suit
|Default
|N/A
|Yes
|Advanced Suit
|Default
|N/A
|Yes
|Kumo Suit
|Level 6
|30 Tech Parts
1 City Token
|No
|Hybrid Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home suit)
|Level 8
|30 Tech Parts
1 City Token
|No
|Amazing Suit (Amazing Spider-Man 1 Suit)
|Level 9
|30 Tech Parts
1 City Token
|No
|Amazing Suit 2 (Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit)
|Level 11
|30 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Yes
|Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit
|Level 14
|40 Tech Parts
2 City Token
|Yes
|Scarlet Spider Suit
|Level 15
|40 Tech Parts
2 City Token
|Yes
|Superior Suit
|Level 17
|40 Tech Parts
2 City Token
|Yes
|Anti-Ock Suit
|Level 20
|45 Tech Parts
3 City Token
|Yes
|Arachknight Suit
|Level 22
|50 Tech Parts
4 City Token
|No
|Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit
|Level 23
|50 Tech Parts
4 City Token
|No
|Homemade Suit (Spider-Man Homecoming homemade)
|Level 26
|55 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Yes
|Spider-Punk Suit
|Level 28
|60 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Yes
|Secret Wars Civil War Suit
|Level 29
|60 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Yes
|Iron Spider Armour
|Level 31
|60 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|No
|Webbed Black Suit (Sam Raimi Spider-Man 3 black suit)
|Level 32
|65 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
|No
|Webbed Suit (Sam Raimi Spider-Man suit)
|Level 35
|75 Tech Parts
5 City Tokens
|No
|Upgraded Classic Suit (Captain America: Civil War suit)
|Level 38
|80 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Yes
|New Blue Suit
|Level 41
|85 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
|No
|Upgraded Suit (Spider-Man Far From Home suit)
|Level 46
|95 Tech Parts
5 City Tokens
|No
|Stealth Suit (Spider-Man: Far From Home stealth suit)
|Level 50
|100 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Yes
|Classic Black Suit
|Level 54
|110 Tech Parts
3 Rare Tech Parts
|No
|Iron Spider Suit (Avengers: Infinity War suit)
|Level 58
|115 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|No
|New Red and Blue Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home upgraded suit)
|Level 60
|115 Tech Parts
3 Rare Tech Parts
|No
|Black and Gold Suit (Spider-Man: No WayHome Electro suit)
|Level 60
|115 Tech Parts
3 Rare Tech Parts
|No
|Saving Lives Suit
|Complete all The Flame Missions
|None
|Yes
|Last Hunt Suit
|Complete all Hunter Bases activities
|None
|Yes
|Life Story Suit
|Complete all EMF activities
|None
|Yes
|Black Suit
|Complete all Story Missions
|None
|No
|Symbiote Suit
|Compelte all Story Missions
|None
|No
|Anti-Venom Suit
|Complete the Set Things Right Story Mission
|None
|No
|Hellfire Gala 2022 Suit
|Default
|None
|No
|Fly N’ Fresh Suit
|Purchase Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack
|$4.99
Miles Morales Spider-Man suits
Here are all the suits you can get with Miles Morales, how you unlock them, the resources you’ll need to get them, and if they have extra styles you can apply.
|Suit Name
|How to Get
|Suit Cost
|Does it have extra Styles
|Upgraded Suit
|Default
|N/A
|Yes
|Family Business Suit
|Default
|N/A
|Yes
|Classic Suit
|Default
|N/A
|Yes
|T.R.A.C.K Suit
|Default
|N/A
|Yes
|Brooklyn 2099 Suit
|Level 10
|35 Tech Parts
2 City Token
|Yes
|Sportswear Suit
|Level 12
|35 Tech Parts
2 City Token
|Yes
|Life Story Suit
|Level 13
|35 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Yes
|Miles Morales 2099 Suit
|Level 16
|40 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens
|Yes
|Advance Tech Suit
|Level 18
|45 Tech Parts
3 City Token
|Yes
|Shadow Spider Suit
|Level 19
|45 Tech Parts
3 City Token
|Yes
|Miles Morales 2020 Suit
|Level 21
|45 Tech Parts
2 Hero Points
|Yes
|Purple Reign Suit
|Level 24
|50 Tech Parts
4 City Token
|Yes
|Bodega Cat Suit
|Level 27
|55 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
|Yes
|Forever Suit
|Level 30
|60 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
|No
|Homemade Suit
|Level 33
|55 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Yes
|Into the Spider-Verse Suit
|Level 34
|70 Tech Parts
|Yes
|Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit
|Level 36
|75 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Yes
|The End Suit
|Level 37
|80 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
|Yes
|10th anniversary Suit
|Level 39
|80 Tech Parts
6 city Tokens
|Yes
|Programmable Matter Suit
|Level 40
|85 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Yes
|S.T.R.I.K.E Suit
|Level 42
|90 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Yes
|Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D Suit
|Level 44
|95 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
|No
|Great Responsibility Suit
|Level 48
|100 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens
|Yes
|Across the Spider-Verse Suit
|Level 52
|105 Tech Parts
7 City Tokens
|Yes
|Crimson Cowl Suit
|Level 56
|110 Tech Parts
3 Hero Tokens
|Yes
|Best There Is Suit (Wolverine Suit)
|Level 52
|105 Tech Parts
7 City Tokens
|Yes
|Dark Ages Suit
|Level 56
|110 Tech Parts
3 Hero Tokens
|Yes
|Absolute Carnage Suit
|Level 60
|115 Tech Parts
3 Hero Tokens
|Yes
|King in Black Suit
|Complete all Symbiote Nest activities
|115 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts
|Yes
|Boricua Suit
|Complete all Brooklyn Visions activities
|115 Tech Parts
3 Rare Tech Parts
|Yes
|Smoke and Mirrors Suit
|Complete all Mysterium Activities
|None
|Yes
|Most Dangerous Game suit
|Complete all Hunter Bases activities
|None
|Yes
|City sounds
|Complete all Cultural Museum Missions
|None
|Yes
|Evolved Suit
|Complete the Finally Free Mission
|None
|Yes
|Hellfire Gala 2023 Suit
|Default
|None
|No
|Fly N’ Fresh Suit
|Purchase Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack
|$4.99
All Peter Parker suit images
Here is a visual look at all of the Peter Park suits from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Advanced Suit 2.0
Classic Suit
Scarlet III Suit
Advanced Suit
Kumo Suit
Hybrid Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home suit)
Amazing Suit (Amazing Spider-Man 1 Suit)
Amazing Suit 2 (Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit)
Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit
Scarlet Spider Suit
Superior Suit
Anti-Ock Suit
Arachknight Suit
Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit
Homemade Suit (Spider-Man Homecoming homemade)
Spider-Punk Suit
Secret Wars Civil War Suit
Iron Spider Armour
Webbed Black Suit (Sam Raimi Spider-Man 3 black suit)
Webbed Suit (Sam Raimi Spider-Man suit)
Upgraded Classic Suit (Captain America: Civil War suit)
New Blue Suit
Upgraded Suit (Spider-Man Far From Home suit)
Stealth Suit (Spider-Man: Far From Home stealth suit)
Classic Black Suit
Iron Spider Suit (Avengers: Infinity War suit)
New Red and Blue Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home upgraded suit)
Black and Gold Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home Electro suit)
Saving Lives Suit
Last Hunt Suit
Life Story Suit
Black Suit
Symbiote Suit
Anti-Venom Suit
Hellfire Gala 2022 Suit
All Miles Morales suits images
Here’s all the suits and styles you can get for Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.
Upgraded Suit
Family Business Suit
Classic Suit
T.R.A.C.K Suit
Brooklyn 2099 Suit
Sportswear Suit
Life Story Suit
Miles Morales 2099 Suit
Advance Tech Suit
Shadow Spider Suit
Miles Morales 2020 Suit
Purple Reign Suit
Bodega Cat Suit
Forever Suit
Homemade Suit
Into the Spider-Verse Suit
Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit
The End Suit
10th anniversary Suit
Programmable Matter Suit
S.T.R.I.K.E Suit
Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D Suit
Great Responsibility Suit
Across the Spider-Verse Suit
Crimson Cowl Suit
Best There Is Suit (Wolverine Suit)
Dark Ages Suit
Absolute Carnage Suit
King in Black Suit
Boricua Suit
Smoke and Mirrors Suit
Most Dangerous Game suit
City Sounds Suit
Evolved Suit
Hellfire Gala 2023 Suit
That’s all the suits in Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Good luck out there finding just the right ones for your Miles and Peter.
