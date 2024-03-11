All Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 suits, styles and how to get them

With Peter being all cranky thanks to the Symbiote, we wonder how much play-time you’ll get with him.

Are you on a quest to uncover every suit Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has to offer, or perhaps you’re seeking that particular suit from your top movie? Here, we’ve detailed all the suits featured in Insomniac’s sequel.

The variety of suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is akin to a vibrant tapestry of Spidey’s storied past, encapsulating films, animations, and comics. Spider-Man has sported a plethora of unique suits over the years. Although Insomniac hasn’t included them all, you will find more than enough to satisfy your curiosity.

Just because you’re taking on the likes of Venom, Kraven, the Lizard, and a whole host of other villains, doesn’t mean you can’t look great doing it. Especially if you could be sporting your favorite suit from your favorite film or comics run. For me personally, I always liked the suit from the Amazing Spider-Man 1. However, you’re favorites are bound to be included here too.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

So, are you wondering how to unlock your favorite suit, or just want to see all the suits on display? Worry not. We have you covered. Here are all the suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and how to unlock them.

How many suits are there in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there are 80 suits in total. That equates to 40 for Peter Parker and 40 for Miles Morales. These span across movies and comics, as well as a couple of creations from Insomniac itself.

There are also two DLC suits, one per character, called the Fly N’ Fresh suits. They launch in early access from March 7, 2024 through April 5, 2024, for $4.99, but as a part of that launch, PlayStation will donate 100% of the purchase price in the US to Gameheads, an organization that empowers low-income youth to thrive in the video games industry.

Article continues after ad

That’s a lot of suits, but it’s actually only the tip of the iceberg. For every suit in the game, (that isn’t story-specific or from a movie), there are three extra styles to go with it. This means there are hundreds of different suits, and a ton of choices to find the right Spider-Man for you, be you playing Peter Parker or Miles Morales.

Article continues after ad

Peter Parker Spider-Man Suits

Here are all of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man suits, how to get them, their cost, and if the suit comes with any extra styles.

Suit Name How to get Suit Cost Does it have extra Styles Advanced Suit 2.0 Default N/A Yes Classic Suit Default N/A Yes Scarlet III Suit Default N/A Yes Advanced Suit Default N/A Yes Kumo Suit Level 6 30 Tech Parts

1 City Token No Hybrid Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home suit) Level 8 30 Tech Parts

1 City Token No Amazing Suit (Amazing Spider-Man 1 Suit) Level 9 30 Tech Parts

1 City Token No Amazing Suit 2 (Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit) Level 11 30 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Yes Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit Level 14 40 Tech Parts

2 City Token Yes Scarlet Spider Suit Level 15 40 Tech Parts

2 City Token Yes Superior Suit Level 17 40 Tech Parts

2 City Token Yes Anti-Ock Suit Level 20 45 Tech Parts

3 City Token Yes Arachknight Suit Level 22 50 Tech Parts

4 City Token No Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit Level 23 50 Tech Parts

4 City Token No Homemade Suit (Spider-Man Homecoming homemade) Level 26 55 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Yes Spider-Punk Suit Level 28 60 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Yes Secret Wars Civil War Suit Level 29 60 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Yes Iron Spider Armour Level 31 60 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts No Webbed Black Suit (Sam Raimi Spider-Man 3 black suit) Level 32 65 Tech Parts

2 Hero Tokens No Webbed Suit (Sam Raimi Spider-Man suit) Level 35 75 Tech Parts

5 City Tokens No Upgraded Classic Suit (Captain America: Civil War suit) Level 38 80 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Yes New Blue Suit Level 41 85 Tech Parts

2 Hero Tokens No Upgraded Suit (Spider-Man Far From Home suit) Level 46 95 Tech Parts

5 City Tokens No Stealth Suit (Spider-Man: Far From Home stealth suit) Level 50 100 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Yes Classic Black Suit Level 54 110 Tech Parts

3 Rare Tech Parts No Iron Spider Suit (Avengers: Infinity War suit) Level 58 115 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts No New Red and Blue Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home upgraded suit) Level 60 115 Tech Parts

3 Rare Tech Parts No Black and Gold Suit (Spider-Man: No WayHome Electro suit) Level 60 115 Tech Parts

3 Rare Tech Parts No Saving Lives Suit Complete all The Flame Missions None Yes Last Hunt Suit Complete all Hunter Bases activities None Yes Life Story Suit Complete all EMF activities None Yes Black Suit Complete all Story Missions None No Symbiote Suit Compelte all Story Missions None No Anti-Venom Suit Complete the Set Things Right Story Mission None No Hellfire Gala 2022 Suit Default None No Fly N’ Fresh Suit Purchase Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack $4.99

Miles Morales Spider-Man suits

Here are all the suits you can get with Miles Morales, how you unlock them, the resources you’ll need to get them, and if they have extra styles you can apply.

Article continues after ad

Suit Name How to Get Suit Cost Does it have extra Styles Upgraded Suit Default N/A Yes Family Business Suit Default N/A Yes Classic Suit Default N/A Yes T.R.A.C.K Suit Default N/A Yes Brooklyn 2099 Suit Level 10 35 Tech Parts

2 City Token Yes Sportswear Suit Level 12 35 Tech Parts

2 City Token Yes Life Story Suit Level 13 35 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Yes Miles Morales 2099 Suit Level 16 40 Tech Parts

2 City Tokens Yes Advance Tech Suit Level 18 45 Tech Parts

3 City Token Yes Shadow Spider Suit Level 19 45 Tech Parts

3 City Token Yes Miles Morales 2020 Suit Level 21 45 Tech Parts

2 Hero Points Yes Purple Reign Suit Level 24 50 Tech Parts

4 City Token Yes Bodega Cat Suit Level 27 55 Tech Parts

2 Hero Tokens Yes Forever Suit Level 30 60 Tech Parts

2 Hero Tokens No Homemade Suit Level 33 55 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Yes Into the Spider-Verse Suit Level 34 70 Tech Parts Yes Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit Level 36 75 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Yes The End Suit Level 37 80 Tech Parts

2 Hero Tokens Yes 10th anniversary Suit Level 39 80 Tech Parts

6 city Tokens Yes Programmable Matter Suit Level 40 85 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Yes S.T.R.I.K.E Suit Level 42 90 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Yes Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D Suit Level 44 95 Tech Parts

2 Hero Tokens No Great Responsibility Suit Level 48 100 Tech Parts

2 Hero Tokens Yes Across the Spider-Verse Suit Level 52 105 Tech Parts

7 City Tokens Yes Crimson Cowl Suit Level 56 110 Tech Parts

3 Hero Tokens Yes Best There Is Suit (Wolverine Suit) Level 52 105 Tech Parts

7 City Tokens Yes Dark Ages Suit Level 56 110 Tech Parts

3 Hero Tokens Yes Absolute Carnage Suit Level 60 115 Tech Parts

3 Hero Tokens Yes King in Black Suit Complete all Symbiote Nest activities 115 Tech Parts

2 Rare Tech Parts Yes Boricua Suit Complete all Brooklyn Visions activities 115 Tech Parts

3 Rare Tech Parts Yes Smoke and Mirrors Suit Complete all Mysterium Activities None Yes Most Dangerous Game suit Complete all Hunter Bases activities None Yes City sounds Complete all Cultural Museum Missions None Yes Evolved Suit Complete the Finally Free Mission None Yes Hellfire Gala 2023 Suit Default None No Fly N’ Fresh Suit Purchase Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack $4.99



All Peter Parker suit images

Here is a visual look at all of the Peter Park suits from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Advanced Suit 2.0

Classic Suit

Scarlet III Suit

Advanced Suit

Kumo Suit

Hybrid Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home suit)

Amazing Suit (Amazing Spider-Man 1 Suit)

Amazing Suit 2 (Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit)

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit

Scarlet Spider Suit

Superior Suit

Anti-Ock Suit

Arachknight Suit

Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit

Homemade Suit (Spider-Man Homecoming homemade)

Spider-Punk Suit

Secret Wars Civil War Suit

Iron Spider Armour

Webbed Black Suit (Sam Raimi Spider-Man 3 black suit)

Webbed Suit (Sam Raimi Spider-Man suit)

Upgraded Classic Suit (Captain America: Civil War suit)

New Blue Suit

Upgraded Suit (Spider-Man Far From Home suit)

Stealth Suit (Spider-Man: Far From Home stealth suit)

Classic Black Suit

Iron Spider Suit (Avengers: Infinity War suit)

Insomniac Games

New Red and Blue Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home upgraded suit)

Insomniac Games

Black and Gold Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home Electro suit)

Saving Lives Suit

Last Hunt Suit

Life Story Suit

Black Suit

Symbiote Suit

Anti-Venom Suit

Hellfire Gala 2022 Suit

Insomniac Games

All Miles Morales suits images

Here’s all the suits and styles you can get for Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Upgraded Suit

Family Business Suit

Classic Suit

T.R.A.C.K Suit

Brooklyn 2099 Suit

Sportswear Suit

Life Story Suit

Miles Morales 2099 Suit

Advance Tech Suit

Shadow Spider Suit

Miles Morales 2020 Suit

Purple Reign Suit

Bodega Cat Suit

Insomniac Games

Forever Suit

Homemade Suit

Into the Spider-Verse Suit

Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit

The End Suit

10th anniversary Suit

Programmable Matter Suit

S.T.R.I.K.E Suit

Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D Suit

Great Responsibility Suit

Across the Spider-Verse Suit

Insomniac Games

Crimson Cowl Suit

Best There Is Suit (Wolverine Suit)

Dark Ages Suit

Absolute Carnage Suit

King in Black Suit

Boricua Suit

Smoke and Mirrors Suit

Most Dangerous Game suit

City Sounds Suit

Evolved Suit

Hellfire Gala 2023 Suit

Insomniac Games

That’s all the suits in Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Good luck out there finding just the right ones for your Miles and Peter.

Spider-Man 2 Photo Mode | Main Story missions list | Can you play as Venom? | How to unlock Webbed Suits | Spider-Man 2 All Marko’s Memories | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 editions | Spider-Man 2 trophies & achievements | All Accessibility settings | Increase health & damage | Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops locations | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map

Article continues after ad