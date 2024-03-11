GamingSpider-Man

All Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 suits, styles and how to get them

Patrick Dane
Marvels Spider-Man 2 gameplayInsomniac Games

With Peter being all cranky thanks to the Symbiote, we wonder how much play-time you’ll get with him.

Are you on a quest to uncover every suit Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 has to offer, or perhaps you’re seeking that particular suit from your top movie? Here, we’ve detailed all the suits featured in Insomniac’s sequel.

The variety of suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is akin to a vibrant tapestry of Spidey’s storied past, encapsulating films, animations, and comics. Spider-Man has sported a plethora of unique suits over the years. Although Insomniac hasn’t included them all, you will find more than enough to satisfy your curiosity.

Just because you’re taking on the likes of Venom, Kraven, the Lizard, and a whole host of other villains, doesn’t mean you can’t look great doing it. Especially if you could be sporting your favorite suit from your favorite film or comics run. For me personally, I always liked the suit from the Amazing Spider-Man 1. However, you’re favorites are bound to be included here too.

So, are you wondering how to unlock your favorite suit, or just want to see all the suits on display? Worry not. We have you covered. Here are all the suits in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and how to unlock them.

How many suits are there in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2?

In Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, there are 80 suits in total. That equates to 40 for Peter Parker and 40 for Miles Morales. These span across movies and comics, as well as a couple of creations from Insomniac itself.

There are also two DLC suits, one per character, called the Fly N’ Fresh suits. They launch in early access from March 7, 2024 through April 5, 2024, for $4.99, but as a part of that launch, PlayStation will donate 100% of the purchase price in the US to Gameheads, an organization that empowers low-income youth to thrive in the video games industry.

That’s a lot of suits, but it’s actually only the tip of the iceberg. For every suit in the game, (that isn’t story-specific or from a movie), there are three extra styles to go with it. This means there are hundreds of different suits, and a ton of choices to find the right Spider-Man for you, be you playing Peter Parker or Miles Morales.

Peter Parker Spider-Man Suits

Here are all of Peter Parker’s Spider-Man suits, how to get them, their cost, and if the suit comes with any extra styles.

Suit NameHow to getSuit CostDoes it have extra Styles
Advanced Suit 2.0DefaultN/AYes
Classic SuitDefaultN/AYes
Scarlet III SuitDefaultN/AYes
Advanced SuitDefaultN/AYes
Kumo SuitLevel 630 Tech Parts
1 City Token		No
Hybrid Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home suit)Level 830 Tech Parts
1 City Token		No
Amazing Suit (Amazing Spider-Man 1 Suit)Level 930 Tech Parts
1 City Token		No
Amazing Suit 2 (Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit)Level 1130 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		Yes
Spider-Man 2099 Black SuitLevel 1440 Tech Parts
2 City Token		Yes
Scarlet Spider SuitLevel 1540 Tech Parts
2 City Token		Yes
Superior SuitLevel 1740 Tech Parts
2 City Token		Yes
Anti-Ock Suit Level 2045 Tech Parts
3 City Token		Yes
Arachknight SuitLevel 2250 Tech Parts
4 City Token		No
Into the Spider-Verse Noir SuitLevel 2350 Tech Parts
4 City Token		No
Homemade Suit (Spider-Man Homecoming homemade)Level 2655 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		Yes
Spider-Punk SuitLevel 2860 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		Yes
Secret Wars Civil War SuitLevel 2960 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		Yes
Iron Spider ArmourLevel 3160 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		No
Webbed Black Suit (Sam Raimi Spider-Man 3 black suit)Level 3265 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens		No
Webbed Suit (Sam Raimi Spider-Man suit)Level 3575 Tech Parts
5 City Tokens		No
Upgraded Classic Suit (Captain America: Civil War suit)Level 3880 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		Yes
New Blue SuitLevel 4185 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens		No
Upgraded Suit (Spider-Man Far From Home suit)Level 4695 Tech Parts
5 City Tokens		No
Stealth Suit (Spider-Man: Far From Home stealth suit)Level 50100 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		Yes
Classic Black SuitLevel 54110 Tech Parts
3 Rare Tech Parts		No
Iron Spider Suit (Avengers: Infinity War suit)Level 58115 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		No
New Red and Blue Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home upgraded suit) Level 60115 Tech Parts
3 Rare Tech Parts		No
Black and Gold Suit (Spider-Man: No WayHome Electro suit)Level 60115 Tech Parts
3 Rare Tech Parts		No
Saving Lives SuitComplete all The Flame MissionsNoneYes
Last Hunt SuitComplete all Hunter Bases activitiesNoneYes
Life Story SuitComplete all EMF activitiesNoneYes
Black SuitComplete all Story MissionsNoneNo
Symbiote SuitCompelte all Story MissionsNoneNo
Anti-Venom SuitComplete the Set Things Right Story MissionNoneNo
Hellfire Gala 2022 SuitDefaultNoneNo
Fly N’ Fresh SuitPurchase Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack$4.99

Miles Morales Spider-Man suits

Here are all the suits you can get with Miles Morales, how you unlock them, the resources you’ll need to get them, and if they have extra styles you can apply.

Suit NameHow to GetSuit CostDoes it have extra Styles
Upgraded SuitDefaultN/AYes
Family Business SuitDefaultN/AYes
Classic SuitDefaultN/AYes
T.R.A.C.K SuitDefaultN/AYes
Brooklyn 2099 SuitLevel 1035 Tech Parts
2 City Token		Yes
Sportswear SuitLevel 1235 Tech Parts
2 City Token		Yes
Life Story SuitLevel 1335 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		Yes
Miles Morales 2099 SuitLevel 1640 Tech Parts
2 City Tokens		Yes
Advance Tech SuitLevel 1845 Tech Parts
3 City Token		Yes
Shadow Spider SuitLevel 1945 Tech Parts
3 City Token		Yes
Miles Morales 2020 SuitLevel 2145 Tech Parts
2 Hero Points		Yes
Purple Reign SuitLevel 2450 Tech Parts
4 City Token		Yes
Bodega Cat SuitLevel 2755 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens		Yes
Forever SuitLevel 3060 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens		No
Homemade SuitLevel 3355 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		Yes
Into the Spider-Verse SuitLevel 3470 Tech PartsYes
Into the Spider-Verse SB SuitLevel 3675 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		Yes
The End SuitLevel 3780 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens		Yes
10th anniversary SuitLevel 3980 Tech Parts
6 city Tokens		Yes
Programmable Matter SuitLevel 4085 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		Yes
S.T.R.I.K.E SuitLevel 4290 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		Yes
Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D SuitLevel 4495 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens		No
Great Responsibility SuitLevel 48100 Tech Parts
2 Hero Tokens		Yes
Across the Spider-Verse SuitLevel 52105 Tech Parts
7 City Tokens		Yes
Crimson Cowl SuitLevel 56110 Tech Parts
3 Hero Tokens		Yes
Best There Is Suit (Wolverine Suit)Level 52105 Tech Parts
7 City Tokens		Yes
Dark Ages SuitLevel 56110 Tech Parts
3 Hero Tokens		Yes
Absolute Carnage SuitLevel 60115 Tech Parts
3 Hero Tokens		Yes
King in Black SuitComplete all Symbiote Nest activities115 Tech Parts
2 Rare Tech Parts		Yes
Boricua SuitComplete all Brooklyn Visions activities115 Tech Parts
3 Rare Tech Parts		Yes
Smoke and Mirrors SuitComplete all Mysterium ActivitiesNoneYes
Most Dangerous Game suitComplete all Hunter Bases activitiesNoneYes
City soundsComplete all Cultural Museum MissionsNoneYes
Evolved SuitComplete the Finally Free MissionNoneYes
Hellfire Gala 2023 SuitDefaultNoneNo
Fly N’ Fresh SuitPurchase Fly N’ Fresh Suit Pack$4.99


All Peter Parker suit images

Here is a visual look at all of the Peter Park suits from Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Advanced Suit 2.0

Advanced Suit 2.0 suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Classic Suit

Classic suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Scarlet III Suit

Scarlet III suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Advanced Suit

Advanced suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Kumo Suit

Kumo suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Hybrid Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home suit)

Hybrid suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Amazing Suit (Amazing Spider-Man 1 Suit)

Amazing suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Amazing Suit 2 (Amazing Spider-Man 2 suit)

Amazing 2 suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit

Spider-Man 2099 Black suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Scarlet Spider Suit

Scarlet Spider suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Superior Suit

Superior suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Anti-Ock Suit

Anti-Ock suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Arachknight Suit

Arachknight suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit

Into the Spider-Verse Noir suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Homemade Suit (Spider-Man Homecoming homemade)

Homemade suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Spider-Punk Suit

Spider-Punk suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Secret Wars Civil War Suit

Secret Wars: Civil War suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Iron Spider Armour

Iron spider Armour suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Webbed Black Suit (Sam Raimi Spider-Man 3 black suit)

Webbed Black suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Webbed Suit (Sam Raimi Spider-Man suit)

Webbed suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Upgraded Classic Suit (Captain America: Civil War suit)

Upgraded Classic suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

New Blue Suit

New Blue suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Upgraded Suit (Spider-Man Far From Home suit)

Upgraded suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Stealth Suit (Spider-Man: Far From Home stealth suit)

Stealth suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Classic Black Suit

Classic Black suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Iron Spider Suit (Avengers: Infinity War suit)

An image of the Iron Spider suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.Insomniac Games

New Red and Blue Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home upgraded suit)

Spider-Man 2 No Way Home Red and Blue SuitInsomniac Games

Black and Gold Suit (Spider-Man: No Way Home Electro suit)

Black and Gold suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Saving Lives Suit

Life's Story suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Last Hunt Suit

Last Hunt suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Life Story Suit

Saving Lives suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Black Suit

Black suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Symbiote Suit

Symbiote suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Anti-Venom Suit

Anti-Venom suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Hellfire Gala 2022 Suit

Hellfire Gala 2022 SM2Insomniac Games

All Miles Morales suits images

Here’s all the suits and styles you can get for Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Upgraded Suit

Upgraded suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Family Business Suit

Family Business suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Classic Suit

Classic suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

T.R.A.C.K Suit

T.R.A.C.K suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Brooklyn 2099 Suit

Brooklyn 2099 suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Sportswear Suit

Sportswear suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Life Story Suit

Life Story suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Miles Morales 2099 Suit

Miles Morales 2099 suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Advance Tech Suit

Advanced Tech suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Shadow Spider Suit

Shadow-Spider suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Miles Morales 2020 Suit

Miles Morales 2020 suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Purple Reign Suit

Purple Reign suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Bodega Cat Suit

Spider-Man 2 bodega cat suitInsomniac Games

Forever Suit

Forever suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Homemade Suit

Homemade suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Into the Spider-Verse Suit

Into the spider-verse suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Into the Spider-Verse SB Suit

Into the Spider-Verse SB suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

The End Suit

the End suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

10th anniversary Suit

10th Anniversary suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Programmable Matter Suit

Programmable Matter suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

S.T.R.I.K.E Suit

S.T.R.I.K.E. suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D Suit

Agest of S.H.I.E.L.D. suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Great Responsibility Suit

Great Responsibility suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Across the Spider-Verse Suit

An image of the Miles Morales Across The Spider-Verse suit in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.Insomniac Games

Crimson Cowl Suit

Crimson Cowl suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Best There Is Suit (Wolverine Suit)

Best There is suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Dark Ages Suit

Dark Ages suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Absolute Carnage Suit

Absolute Carnage suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

King in Black Suit

King in Black suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Boricua Suit

Boricua suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Smoke and Mirrors Suit

Smoke and Mirrors suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Most Dangerous Game suit

Most Dangerous Game suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

City Sounds Suit

City Sounds suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Evolved Suit

Evolved suit from Marvel's Spider-Man 2

Hellfire Gala 2023 Suit

Hellfire Gala 2023 Suit SM2Insomniac Games

That’s all the suits in Insomniac’s Marvel’s Spider-Man 2. Good luck out there finding just the right ones for your Miles and Peter.

Spider-Man 2 Photo Mode | Main Story missions list | Can you play as Venom? | How to unlock Webbed Suits | Spider-Man 2 All Marko’s Memories | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 editions | Spider-Man 2 trophies & achievements | All Accessibility settings | Increase health & damage | Spider-Man 2 Photo Ops locations | Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 map

Related Topics

Spider-ManSpider-Man 2

About The Author

Patrick Dane

Patrick Dane is Dexerto's Gaming Editor. He has worked as a professional games journalist for over a decade, writing for sites like TechRadar, IGN, PC Gamer, GamesRadar, International Busniess Times and Edge magazine. He has over 2000 hours in both Overwatch and Destiny 2 and has spent far too long in too many live service games.