Players can’t message one another in Marvel Snap but picture emotes are available to use during matches in the game. Here’s everything you need to know about how to use emotes in Marvel Snap, including all of the emotes that are currently available in the mobile game.

Marvel Snap is a brand-new card game where players can create decks containing the most exciting heroes and villains from the Marvel universe and use them in matches against opponents.

Matches in the game are in a 1v1 format, and while players can’t directly message one another, there are picture emotes in the game that can be used for various means of expression.

Whether you and your opponent play the same card, or somebody makes an impressive play that should be acknowledged, here’s everything you need to know about emotes in Marvel Snap.

Contents

Marvel / Second Dinner There are a handful of colorful emotes for players to use in Marvel Snap.

How to use emotes in Marvel Snap

To use an emote in Marvel Snap, you’ll have to do the following:

Enter a match in the game

Once in a match, click on your player avatar which can be found in the top left corner of the screen

Cycle through the emotes that are available and when you’re ready to select one simply click on the emote and it will send

What emotes are available?

There are currently five picture emotes available to use in the game, these are:

Ms. Marvel

Deadpool

Spider-Man

Thanos

Fist Bump

While there aren’t official guidelines of what each emote means or when they should be used, players typically use the Fist Bump emote if they match with a player they’ve battled with before, and will use the Spider-Man emote if they play matching cards on the same turn.

Will there be more emotes added to Marvel Snap?

At the time of writing, there’s no official confirmation on whether or not any more emotes will be added into the game for players to use, however, it’s certainly a possibility in the future as the game is still relatively new and is receiving content updates often, including the Token Shop and Collector’s Tokens that will be added soon.

