How to get Collector’s Tokens in Marvel Snap: Token Shop explained

With the launch of Collector’s Tokens, Marvel Snap players will finally be able to pick and choose which cards they unlock through the Token Shop. We’ve got the full rundown on how this new system works.

After teasing their debut in an earlier development roadmap, Ben Brode finally confirmed the launch of Collector’s Tokens in the upcoming ‘Power Cosmic’ season. This means players will soon have a way to grab specific cards they want for their collection, rather than solely relying on good luck in the Collection Level reward track.

As one of the more highly anticipated features since Marvel Snap emerged from Closed Beta, it’s sure to drastically improve the grind and ensure everyone has a chance to unlock their most desired characters.

But before the new feature arrives, we’ve got a full rundown below so you can get ahead of the curve on exactly how Collector’s Tokens work in Marvel Snap.

Contents

Collector’s Tokens and the Token Shop are officially set to go live with Marvel Snap’s next season, The Power Cosmic, on Tuesday, December 6.

As soon as the new season comes into focus, this new feature will immediately become available for players around the globe.

What are Collector’s Tokens in Marvel Snap?

In short, Collector’s Tokens are a new form of currency in Marvel Snap. By collecting Tokens, players can use them to directly purchase a specific card from the Token Shop.

These Tokens provide a method in which to unlock a particular card, rather than having to climb through the Collection Level path and hope RNG is on your side.

What is the Token Shop in Marvel Snap?

With enough Collector’s Tokens to your name, you can head to the Token Shop and purchase a specific card. Only one card is available in the store at any given time, though it’s set to rotate every eight hours, meaning there’s constantly something new on offer.

Fortunately, if the Token Shop rotates to a card you want but you’re lacking in Tokens, you can pin the card to ensure it doesn’t rotate out. This gives you all the time you need to gather more Tokens and guarantee you don’t miss the one exact card you’re seeking.

Marvel / Second Dinner Our first look at the Token Shop in Marvel Snap.

It’s worth noting if you’re a new player, the Token Shop has to be unlocked. This is done by reaching Collection Level 500.

Below is a quick look at how many Tokens you’ll need for various cards in Marvel Snap:

Series 3 Card: 1000 Tokens

1000 Tokens Series 4 Card: 3000 Tokens

3000 Tokens Series 5 Card: 6000 Tokens

How to get Collector’s Tokens in Marvel Snap

Collector’s Tokens can be unlocked through Collector’s Caches or Collector’s Reserves in the Collection Level reward track. Starting at Level 500 (Pool 3), every box you open has a chance to provide a set amount of Collector’s Tokens.

Both Caches and Reserves come with a 25% chance to drop 100 Tokens each. However, the odds drastically increase once you complete your collection of Pool 3 cards. Should you do just that, you’ll have an additional 22% chance to get 400 Tokens from any box in Marvel Snap.

Additionally, whether you’re an experienced player from the Closed Beta or just starting out, everyone can look forward to a bonus supply of Collector’s Tokens. If you fall into the latter camp, 3,000 Collector’s Tokens will be provided once you reach Collection Level 500 and unlock the Token Shop.

If you’ve pumped dozens of hours into Marvel Snap already though, below is a look at what you can expect when Collector’s Tokens arrive:

500-999 CL: 3,000 Tokens

3,000 Tokens 1000-2999 CL: 6,000 Tokens

6,000 Tokens 3000+ CL: 12,000 Tokens

So that’s all there is to know about Collector’s Tokens and the Token Shop in Marvel Snap for now. Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to date with all the latest right here as new details emerge.