There are a lot of great avatars you can use in Marvel Snap, but it’s not immediately obvious how players can customize their icons, so here’s how to access your collection and change your avatar in Marvel Snap.

Customization is a big part of Marvel Snap — the latest free-to-play Marvel title that’s recently launched on mobile. From creating your own unique and best decks to choosing a distinct avatar, there are a lot of ways to express yourself in the game.

Changing your avatar isn’t immediately obvious when you first start Marvel Snap, however, as it’s not as simple as just selecting the default avatar in the game so it can be confusing.

So, if you’re wanting to change your profile picture in Marvel Snap, here’s everything you need to know.

How to change your avatar in Marvel Snap

Marvel / Second Dinner There are plenty of avatars to obtain in Marvel Snap featuring various characters.

To change your avatar in Marvel Snap, you’ll have to do the following:

Navigate to the “Season Pass” tab – this can be found on the far right of the homepage .

tab – this can be found . Claim the set of 8 Generic Avatars that are available with Season Pass Level 1 .

that are available with . Navigate back to the homepage and click on your default avatar .

and click on your . You’ll now be able to change your avatar to one of the 8 available choices.

When players first boot up Marvel Snap and complete the tutorial, they’ll be asked to enter their name before being taken to the game’s homepage where they can access their deck and challenge others to matches.

Alongside their chosen name, players will automatically be given a default avatar, but you won’t be able to change it until you have more avatars to choose from — so make sure to claim your free set of avatars by following the steps above.

As you continue to play the game, you’ll earn even more avatars that feature all kinds of Marvel heroes and villains.

That’s everything you need to know about how to change your avatar in Marvel Snap! For more tips, check out our guides below:

