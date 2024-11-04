Black Ops 6’s most “pointless” multiplayer feature has players fuming

Black Ops 6 players have blasted a “pointless” feature that pops up in multiplayer games, questioning why it was brought over from previous releases.

When the end of October came around and Black Ops 6 was finally released, there was plenty of praise for the new game. Call of Duty fans quickly fell for the new omnimovement and were over the moon with the single-player campaign. Well, after you get to The Cradle section anyway.

However, when it comes to multiplayer, there has been a different vibe. Sure, the omnimovement and classic prestige systems are welcomed, but the maps have been branded the “worst ever” for spawn trapping. Plus, you’ve also got the Recon specialty giving players soft wall hacks.

Well, now players have got a new complaint, blasting the “cringe” winner’s circle moments at the end of a match.

“They really thought they were cooking with this,” one Redditor said, also posting a photo of the thumbs-down emote that players use in the post-match feature.

“Winner’s circle was cringe in BO3 & it’s still cringe in BO6,” one agreed. “I just look away from the screen and pretend it doesn’t exist whenever someone uses it lmao,” another said. “It’s so pointless,” another added.

Some players are, actually, fans of the winner’s cycle but would like to see a change. “Post game emotes should just be something like unloading your gun, taking off helmet or even just turning around and walking off. That would be cool,” one suggested.

“I love winners circle. They should bring back when we could spam the emotes,” another added.

As we build to the start of Season 1, changes are coming for multiplayer. We’ve already had Nuketown added, and a confirmed nerf for Recon. The winner’s circle likely won’t get changed, or scrapped, but new emotes will bring new possibilities.