All Marvel Snap Locations: Every unique effect explained

Holding two of three Locations in Marvel Snap is the key to victory, so therefore, knowing every possible effect is vital to your success. Here’s a complete breakdown of every single Location in Marvel Snap to date so you can get ahead of the curve,

Locations are everything in Marvel Snap. Your one sole objective is to control as many Locations as possible in order to win. But with each having its own unique effect, every game will have you changing up your strategy on the fly.

From simple effects like adding Power to your cards to outright adding a seventh turn, Locations can completely flip any given match on its head.

Thus, if you’re looking to succeed in the game, it’s crucial you know every possible Location before they appear. So here’s a full rundown on every Marvel Snap Location today along with all the unique effects.

How Locations work in Marvel Snap

With each Marvel Snap game, three Locations are present in the middle of the field. At the very beginning, just one of these Locations will be visible, with the following revealed across turns two and three.

Over six turns, your objective is to amass as must Power as possible at these Locations. Having more Power than your opponent in two of the three Locations is your end goal.

This means even if one Location goes ignored for the entire match, you can still win so long as you dominate the remaining two.

Though with every round of action in Marvel Snap, the combination of Locations will be different. Each time around, a unique mix will be revealed, meaning you can rest on your laurels and expect one strategy to work across every game.

What are Featured Locations & Hot Locations in Marvel Snap?

While most Locations in Marvel Snap have an equal chance of showing up in your next game, a few can stand out from the pack and appear more often than others.

First up are Featured Locations. These are new Locations that are set to shake up Marvel Snap in future seasons post-launch. Say, for instance, Marvel Snap Season 2 introduces two new Locations, expect to see them more frequently for a few days upon release.

Next are Hot Locations. These are existing Locations in Marvel Snap that simply appear more often on Sundays. Every Sunday, one Location at random will be designated as a ‘Hot Location’ meaning it will appear more often in your games that day.

Full list of Marvel Snap Locations

At launch, Marvel Snap is set to feature more than 50 unique Locations in total. While that’s already plenty to wrap your head around, more Locations will no doubt be added to the mix with seasonal updates in the months ahead.

Below is a complete list of every Location we know about thus far in the Marvel Snap Closed Beta.

Location Effect Asgard At the end of turn 4, whoever is winning here draws 2 cards. Atlantis If you only have one card here, it has +5 Power. Avengers Compound On turn 5, all cards must be played here. Baxter Building Whoever is winning this location gets +3 Power at the others. Central Park Add a Squirrel to each location. Cloning Vats When you play a card here, add a copy to your hand. Crimson Cosmos 1, 2, and 3-Cost cards can’t be played here. Daily Bugle Get a copy of a card in your opponent’s hand. Danger Room Cards played here have a 25% chance to be destroyed. Dark Dimension Cards played here are not revealed until the game ends. District X Replace both decks with 10 random cards. Dream Dimension On turn 5, cards cost 1 more. Elysium Cards cost 1 less. Grand Central At the end of turn 5, put a card from each player’s hand here. Hala At the end of turn 4, destroy all cards controlled by the player losing here. Hellfire Club 1-Cost cards can’t be played here. K’un-Lun When a card moves here, give it +2 Power. Kamar-Taj On Reveal effects happen twice at this location. Klyntar Cards here have -2 Power. Knowhere When you play a card here, destroy it. Kyln You can’t play cards here after turn 4. Lechuguilla When you play a card here shuffle 3 rocks into your deck. Limbo There is a turn 7 this game. Los Diablos Base At the end of turn 3, ruin a random location. Mindscape At the start of turn 6, swap hands. Miniaturized Lab On turn 3, 4, and 5, no cards can be added here. Mirror Dimension At the end of turn 3, transform into one of the other locations. Mojoworld Whoever has more cards here gets +100 Power. Monster Island Add a 9-Power Monster here for each player. Monster Metropolis The cards with the highest Power here get +3 Power. Muir Island After each turn, give cards here +1 Power. Murderworld At the end of turn 3, destroy all cards here. Negative Zone Cards here have -3 Power. New York On turn 6, you can move cards to this location. Nova Roma Draw a card. Olympia Draw 2 cards Onslaught’s Citadel Ongoing effects here are doubled. Ruins [no effect] Sakaar Put a card from each player’s hand here. Sanctum Sanctorum Cards can’t be played here. Savage Land Add two Raptors on each side of this location. Shadowland Add a Ninja to each side with -2 Power. Sinister London When you play a card here, add a copy to another location. Sokovia Discard a card from each player’s hand. Stark Tower At the end of turn 5, give all cards here +2 Power. Strange Academy At the end of turn 5 move all cards here to other random locations. Subterranea Shuffle 5 rocks into each deck. The Bar With No Name Whoever has the least Power here wins. The Big House 4, 5, and 6-Cost cards can’t be played here. The Hub Add a random card to each player’s hand. The Space Throne Only one card can be here for each player. The Superflow If you have no cards here, +1 energy each turn. The Vault On turn 6, cards can’t be played here. Tinkerer’s Workshop +1 Energy this turn. Titan 6-Cost cards cost 1 less. Transia Shuffle the locations. Wakanda Cards here can’t be destroyed. Wakandan Embassy Give +2 Power to cards in players’ hands. Washington D.C. Cards here with no abilities have +3 Power. Weirdworld Both players draw from their opponent’s decks. Westview Turns into a new location on turn 4. Worldship Destroy the other locations. X-Mansion At the end of turn 3, add a random card here for each player. Xandar Cards here have +1 Power.

While that’s every Marvel Snap Location we know about at this moment, rest assured we’ll keep you updated here as new additions join the mix.